Quick question: are you hungry? If the answer is yes, well, this article is only going to make your problem worse. If the answer is no, it’ll be yes by the time you’re done here. If you’re a fan of all things diners and comfort food, well, you’re in for a treat: this little hole-in-the-wall known as Deaner’s Diner doesn’t just have some of the best traditional diner fare in the entire universe; oh no – it’s also home to the best chicken fried steak in North Dakota, which is so good it’s got its own little following. Head out to West Fargo and check out Deaner’s – your taste buds will thank you! Does Deaner’s Diner belong on the list of the best places to eat in North Dakota? We think yes. Check it out!

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 29 DAYS AGO