To hear the broadcast version of this story, use the audio player at the top of this page. For decades, the Grammys' spoken-word awards have gone to audio books, narrated by people like Barack and Michelle Obama, Carrie Fisher, Stephen Colbert and others – "Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording" is the official title for the statue. But this year, poets will have their own: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

3 DAYS AGO