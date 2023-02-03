ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Poetry finally has its own Grammy category – mostly thanks to J. Ivy, nominee

To hear the broadcast version of this story, use the audio player at the top of this page. For decades, the Grammys' spoken-word awards have gone to audio books, narrated by people like Barack and Michelle Obama, Carrie Fisher, Stephen Colbert and others – "Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording" is the official title for the statue. But this year, poets will have their own: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.
Salman Rushdie's 'Victory City' is a triumph, independent of the Chautauqua attack

Weeks before Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at the Chautauqua Festival on Aug. 12, 2022, he finished and submitted the final edits for his novel, Victory City. Inspired by the real-life history of Vijayanagar, a once flourishing medieval Hindu Kingdom in South India, Rushdie set out to re-imagine its collapse as a feminist fable about the lust for power and the power of stories.
AMC Theatres will soon charge according to where you choose to sit

AMC Theatres will begin setting their ticket prices according to where patrons choose to sit in the auditorium, under its Sightline initiative, the company announced Monday. Seats on the front row are considered Value Sightline seats and cost less, while seats in the middle are called Preferred Sightline and will cost more. The remaining parts of the theater are Standard Sightline seats and will cost the price of a standard admission ticket.
AI-generated images breach copyright law, artists say

Artificial intelligence has advanced enough to create a seemingly original artwork in the style of living artists within minutes. Some artists argue that these AI models breach copyright law. Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for...
