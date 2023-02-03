Read full article on original website
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years
The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
US News and World Report
Syrian Toddler Survives Quake, but Mother and Siblings Perish
AZAZ, Syria (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive. Cradled in the...
US News and World Report
Israeli Minister Says No Pause on Settlements After US Asked Israel to Halt Expansion
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - One of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right allies said on Tuesday Israel would not freeze Jewish settlement building in the occupied West Bank, a week after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed Israel to halt construction. "There will be no construction freeze in Judea and Samaria...
US News and World Report
Bahrain Loses State Immunity Bid in Dissidents' Spyware Lawsuit in UK
LONDON (Reuters) -Bahrain cannot claim state immunity to block a lawsuit brought in Britain by two dissidents who say its government hacked their laptops with spyware, the High Court in London ruled on Wednesday. Saeed Shehabi and Moosa Mohammed say Bahrain infected their computers with surveillance software called FinSpy, which...
US News and World Report
Fire at Latvia Drone Factory That Supplies Ukraine
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Firefighters in the Latvian capital Riga were tackling a blaze on Wednesday at a factory of a U.S.-based drone maker which supplies the Ukrainian army, Latvian public broadcaster LSM said. Lativa is the sole European production facility for U.S. company Edge Autonomy. LSM quoted a police spokesperson...
US News and World Report
Russia Asks Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Speak on Ukraine Arms at UN
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia has asked Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to speak to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday at a meeting that Moscow requested to discuss the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. "Russian diplomacy used to be serious. What next? Mr. Bean?" said a U.N. Security Council...
US News and World Report
Iraq to Discuss With U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will discuss with Washington this week how to pay dues owed to Russian oil companies despite sanctions, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday. "We will discuss this problem with the American side. There are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq," Hussein said during a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baghdad.
US News and World Report
Germany Says Russia Must Pressure Syria Into Ensuring Quake Aid Arrives
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Russia to help pressure Syria into allowing humanitarian aid into the country for victims of Monday's deadly earthquakes quickly and without additional obstacles. "All international actors, including Russia, should exert their pressure on the Syrian regime to ensure...
US News and World Report
Housemate Denies Murder of Kenyan LGBTQ Activist
NAIROBI (Reuters) - The housemate of Kenyan model, designer and LGBTQ rights campaigner Edwin Chiloba, whose body was found in a metal box last month, denied the charge of murder on Wednesday. Jacktone Odhiambo, who police believe to have been in a relationship with Chiloba, was accused of murdering him...
US News and World Report
Three Drown, Many Feared Missing in Migrant Shipwreck off Greece
ATHENS (Reuters) -Three people drowned and 11 were believed to be missing in the second migrant shipwreck off Greece this week, the Greek Coast Guard said on Tuesday, as the search continued in cold and windy weather. The Coast Guard said in a statement that 27 people were rescued in...
US News and World Report
Blaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port Under Control -Maritime Authority
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A container blaze at Turkey's southern port of Iskenderun has been brought under control, Turkey's maritime authority said on Wednesday, following combined extinguishing efforts from land, sea and air. Operations at the port were shut down until further notice after a fire broke out due to the...
US News and World Report
Nearly 300,000 Displaced by Syria Quake - State Media
BEIRUT (Reuters) - More than 298,000 people have been forced to leave their homes due to this week's deadly earthquake, Syrian state media reported, in an apparent reference to the parts of Syria under government control, not those held by other factions. State news agency SANA quoted Hussein Makhlouf, minister...
US News and World Report
Hope Fading as Deaths in Turkey, Syria Quake Pass 11,000
GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.
US News and World Report
A Cuban Fishing Village Ponders Its Options as U.S. Policy Shifts
ISABELA DE SAGUA, Cuba (Reuters) - At a porchfront coffee stand in the Cuban village of Isabela de Sagua, sunburned fishermen gather at first light to talk of wind, tide and, increasingly, the fine points of U.S. immigration policy. The latest twist: A U.S. "parole" program announced in early January...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S.-China Relations Not Weakened by Balloon Incident
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States' downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the balloon needed...
US News and World Report
U.S. Blocks Vessels From Area Near Balloon Shoot Down
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday it is imposing a temporary security zone in the waters off Surfside Beach, South Carolina in the area where the U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The 10 nautical mile area security zone blocks vessels from entering...
US News and World Report
U.S. Approves up to $10 Billion Sale of HIMARS Rocket Launchers, Ammunition to Poland
(Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Poland has been on a spending spree to modernize its military while simultaneously donating older weapons to its...
