Nate Oats releases statement after Alabama announces contract extension

Alabama head coach Nate Oats just received a hefty contract extension after another great start to the basketball season. The school made Oats’ new deal official on Friday, announcing these terms on their website:

“The new agreement will extend his current contract by two seasons to six years and keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide basketball program through March 14, 2029. The base salary and talent fee of $4.5 million for the current contract year will begin to rise in 2024 and increase annually throughout the length of the contract.”

The site also included comments from Oats and Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne. Here was what Oats had to say:

“I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from The University of Alabama,” Oats said.” As I have said many times, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the University. I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at UA which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, coaches and staff who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program and the direction we are heading. I cannot thank President Stuart Bell, Chancellor St. John, The Board of Trustees and Greg Byrne enough for trusting me to lead this program for the long term.”

Now, Byrne’s statement:

“Coach Oats has done an outstanding job leading our men’s basketball program, and we want him to continue doing so for many years to come,” said Byrne. “He and his staff have lifted the program back to national prominence and built a product that is exciting to be a part of for our team and for our fans. We were confident Nate was going to be an outstanding coach for us when we hired him, and he is not only that, but also a great leader of our young men. It was important for us to make sure Coach Oats was compensated towards the top of the SEC and continue to have buyout measures in place that affirm the long-term commitment between both parties. We appreciate the support of President Bell, Chancellor St. John and our Board of Trustees for their approval in this process.”

Nate Oats inked with the Crimson Tide for the long haul. Bright future ahead on the basketball court in Tuscaloosa.