Replay: Chad Q. Brown; 'Sat and Steele' on LIVE

In today’s show our first segment special guests were Dick Satterfield and Mike Steele, two former players in the Fred Schaus Era that have an extremely close connection to coach Matt Painter and the Boilermaker basketball program. The duo talked about Purdue’s No. 1 ranking, and what to expect from Saturday’s game in Bloomington.

Satterfield and Steele were role players in the backcourt on the Boilermakers’ NIT title team in 1974 and no what it is like to battle the environment in Assembly Hall. Steele, who was a college head coach at DePauw and East Carolina.

GoldandBlack.com football editor Tom Dienhart will discuss Purdue gridiron recruiting, and impressions of Ryan Walters. Also, Dienhart will comment on Walters’ new contract and the challenges ahead for the 37-year-old Boilermaker boss.

In the third segment, Chad Q. Brown, former Boilermaker walk-on receiver in the 199s, talks about his Profilebehavior.com business and the role it plays not only with coaches like Matt Painter and teams like the Dallas Cowboys, but with anyone making hiring decisions. After his playing days in West Lafayette, Brown coached for 10 years in the college ranks and has a very unique perspective on what it takes for teams to form a cohesive unit.

Programming note: The next edition of Gold and Black LIVE will be with special guest Purdue president Mung Chiang in two weeks. Also, we will recap Purdue’s men’s basketball trip to Maryland and talk about some football recruiting. Chiang took over for president’s office on Jan. 1 for Mitch Daniels.

