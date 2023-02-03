Major Champion Justin Leonard and PGA TOUR Winner Notah Begay III to Make Tournament Debuts at the 2023 Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO, Feb. 17-19 at Tiburón Golf Club

Read full article on original website
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
More Explores: Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — The Paradise Coast Sports Complex is so much more than a sports facility!. Based in Naples, the massive complex features professional-level synthetic turf fields for the enjoyment of local athletes and athletes from across the country!. In addition to sports, the Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts...
businessobserverfl.com
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Marina project planned in Old Naples
A marina project will replace some longtime businesses near the Naples City Dock in Crayton Cove. Napoli on the Bay pizzeria and the Phil Fisher Gallery both have to vacate their building by April 30. The owners of both businesses have known for many years that they have been living on borrowed time there.
businessobserverfl.com
Florida's longest-serving judge joins Naples office of statewide law firm
Statewide law firm Gunster, which expanded to Naples late last year by merging with a local practice, has made a splashy hire: Retired 20th Circuit Court Judge Hugh Hayes of Collier County has joined the firm as an of counsel attorney. Hayes — the longest-serving judge in Florida history —...
gulfshorebusiness.com
North Naples office building sells for $10M
Buffalo Grove Venture LLC purchased a 36,149-square-foot office building at 1185 Immokalee Road, units 100, 200, 210 and 300, in North Naples from Naples 9 LLC for $10 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies represented the seller, and Lorenzo Marrone of CTK City Properties represented the buyer.
businessobserverfl.com
Car washes, drug stores top week’s property sales
Going to be a good year: Seagate Development Group has big plans for 2023. The Fort Myers company recently released a laundry list of projects scheduled to be completed or started this year. Among these are the completion by the end of the first quarter of the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office it is building for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. near the Punta Gorda Airport; the opening “within weeks” of Theory Design’s, Seagate’s interior design firm, Boca Grande store, its first retail location; and this summer it will unveil plans for its 200-acre custom home community in Bonita Springs. Seagate, founded in 2015, says it has “secured more than $1 billion in projects under development” within the past year.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Golf Returns to Action Sunday at The Hayt
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The No. 60 FGCU men's golf team returns to action Sunday to compete in The Hayt from Jacksonville, Fla. The two-day tournament runs through Monday, is hosted by fellow ASUN Conference member North Florida, and will take place at Sawgrass Country Club -- a 6,966-yard, par-72 layout.
businessobserverfl.com
Well-known wine festival draws in nearly $26 million
The 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival proved to be a record year with the live auction raising nearly $26 million. This year’s proceeds, which are collected to support at-risk and underprivileged children in Collier County, bring NWWF’s total amount raised since it began in 2001 to roughly $269 million.
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Naples Winter Wine Festival, Matt Iseman at Off the Hook, more
Feb. 3-5, with live auction 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, 2600 Tiburon Drive, Naples. More at napleswinefestival.com. Free art exhibition opening reception at Rookery Bay. Friends of Rookery Bay and the United Arts Council of Collier County will host a free opening reception for...
fox13news.com
Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida's dedicated eagle matriarch, Harriet, has not been seen in the area of her nest since Thursday afternoon and an "intruder" was reported near the nest early Friday evening. According to a tweet from @SWFLEagleCAM, "Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen...
Naples Winter Wine Festival returns to The Ritz-Carlton
The Naples Winter Wine Festival will return to The Ritz-Carlton Naples today for its 23rd anniversary.
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Rain Near-Record 22 3-Pointers on North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Already the most prolific 3-point shooting team in the country, the No. 28 FGCU women's basketball team (22-3 overall, 10-1 ASUN Conference) rained a season-high 22 triples on North Florida on Saturday afternoon en route to a 106-51 victory over the Ospreys at UNF Arena. The...
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
Fort Myers Beach Town Council approves two island restoration projects
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WBBH) — On Monday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously passed approval to start two restoration projects for Fort Myers Beach. The first project is to pump sand onto the beach using a pipeline. This project will cost approximately $25 million and will help restore the beach after Hurricane Ian’s damage to the island.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Winter Wine Festival: Vintners arrive in Naples
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:2e60deae73624d39fa21ebd0 Player Element ID: 6319751800112. The 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival is a go. On Thursday, 17 vintners, or winemakers, and their guests were welcomed to the Naples...
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
Mysuncoast.com
Official Ian death toll rises to 149
(News Service of Florida) -With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said...
Naples Seafood and Music Festival serving up some much needed fun and eats
Good times are being had on the stage, and amongst the crowd, at the Naples Seafood and Music Festival. It's also pumping some needed money into the local economy.
