Cav Futures Foundation launches first nonprofit partnership

Grayson Sallade and Connor Shellenberger have signed the first partnership agreements with the Cav Futures Foundation.

A registered 501(c)(3) organization, the NIL collective is an offspring of the Cav Futures collective, which facilities deals for athletes. Cav Futures Foundation accepts donations while pairing athletes with local charities for community service work.

The pair of Virginia men’s lacrosse players will work closely with the NIL collective to promote and support the Charlottesville-based Yellow Door Foundation. The charity provides free long-term lodging for families of pediatric cancer and transplant patients during their treatment at UVA Children’s Hospital.

Established back in 2017, it has seven fully-furnished apartments and has provided more than 6,200 nights of free lodging to 77 families.

“I think it’s a cool balance, for sure,” Shellenberger told On3 in a phone interview this week. “I mean, it’s weird with something like this, because I’m almost hesitant to make it like an NIL deal with something like the Yellow Door Foundation because you don’t want it to be about the money or signing something. But the fact that we can do something like this and help people who need the help, while also being compensated for it, is definitely pretty cool. And something that is a welcome change.”

As part of the agreements, the athletes will serve as brand ambassadors and promote Yellow Door on their social media platforms. They will also provide in-person support during fundraising events and assist in day-to-day operations, such as helping families move in. Cav Futures Foundation plans to use these partnerships as a model for future collaborations.

Virginia lacrosse had a preexisting relationship with the charity, but Sallade and Shellenberger will now be compensated for their time spent with Yellow Door.

“Being a fifth year and being done with lacrosse after this year, a short-term deal with a company wouldn’t be as beneficial as a nonprofit organization like Yellow Door,” Sallade said. “So I think being able to actually create change that has meaning in the community around Charlottesville was something that I was looking for.”

NIL in lacrosse

While Friday’s announcement marks the first legitimate NIL deals for Sallade and Shellenberger, they’re both established as stars on the lacrosse field.

They helped Virginia win a national title in 2021. The Cavs were picked as the preseason favorite to win the ACC and were voted as the No. 1 team in the nation entering the season. Shellenberger was tabbed Inside Lacrosse’s No. 1 returning player after scoring 32 goals last spring, while Sallade is team captain and was a preseason honorable mention All-American.

On-field success in lacrosse can lead to NIL opportunities, just not at the same level as a football or basketball.

“Lacrosse is just — it’s such a different sport than football, basketball and some of these other sports with big money deals,” Shellenberger said. “We’re a little more limited in what we can do. But this was something I’ve been thinking about doing. But lacrosse you have to do more of the NIL stuff on your own, whether it’s through camps or merchandise.”

Shellenberger wants to keep playing after college. A redshirt junior, he is conscious of the decisions he makes now could have an impact on future endorsement deals.

“It’s definitely been pretty eye-opening on what I need to start on now,” he said. “And then going forward, after my time at UVA, to hopefully be associated with the companies I would want to be. But it’s good to get a head start on it.”

Decision to establish Cav Futures Foundation

Launched last month, Cav Futures Foundation lives under the Cav Futures umbrella. Both organizations are aligned to serve Virginia athletes. Lo Davis and Maddie Walsh oversee operations for both initiatives.

While Cav Futures brings NIL opportunities to athletes and educates, the hope with the foundation is provide an opportunity for fans to make tax-deductible donations. It also accomplishes NIL for good, providing partnership opportunities between charities and Virginia athletes.

Establishing two separate entities has become a popular decision for some collectives.

The one addition Cav Futures Foundation brings to the table is a mental health component. The program plans to bring mental health resources to athletes, recognizing the struggles being a student-athlete brings.

“This is about more than just bringing NIL opportunities to Charlottesville,” Davis said in a statement. “This foundation will allow us to provide essential programming and support as we help student-athletes to leave their own legacy here. Ultimately, the mission is to prepare student-athletes to leave with confidence, connections and a strong foundation for their future.”