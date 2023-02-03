ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting Prediction Machine: 2024 standout OL trending to Miami Hurricanes

By Stephen Wagner
 4 days ago
(photo via Mike Williams)

After his unofficial visit to Miami this past weekend, the Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Hurricanes trending in a positive direction for Baltimore (MD) Charles Herbert Flowers 2024 OT Mike Williams.

If the Hurricanes weren’t the leader in the clubhouse for the 6-foot-5, 310-pound three-star lineman before his unofficial visit, they certainly are now. The RPM gives Miami a 98.2% chance to land his commitment with South Carolina receiving a 1.2% chance.

Williams looks at Miami as “O-line heaven,” and his conversations with head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal have him sold on their record of developing offensive linemen. The question for Williams is no longer “which program can develop me the best,” but rather, “who can develop me better than Cristobal and Mirabal?”

South Carolina remains a program Williams is interested in, and he plans to take a visit to Alabama this spring. USC, Auburn and North Carolina are other programs on his radar he also hopes to visit.

But they need to prove they can offer more than Miami.

The Canes check every box Williams has: a head coach and offensive line coach with a record of developing talent, an offensive philosophy that leans on inside runs and the offensive line, a warm-weather location and a campus he likes. He said Cristobal’s choice in his offensive coordinator hire will somewhat matter but won’t be the difference between whether or not he commits to the Canes, mostly because he’s drawn to Miami by Cristobal and Mirabal.

He feels like there aren’t many coaches who can teach better than Cristobal and Mirabal, and he has faith Miami is building something special despite a 5-7 2022 season that saw the offensive line struggle mightily. He’s also a fan of the rest of the staff, including lower-ranking offensive line assistant coaches, and was encouraged by Miami’s recruiting success in 2023.

Miami’s staff is high on Williams too.

“They got me down there because they like my aggression, my frame, my length, my 83” wingspan,” Williams said. “They said they like my film, my aggression, they said they like how I move my feet. They just wanted to show me their lineman development. They’ve got some great guys down there. They’ve got Samson (Okunlola), Francis (Mauigoa), (Antonio) Tripp, they’ve got some great guys that are going to develop into great offensive linemen even more than they are already.”

The Canes should feel like they’re in the driver’s seat, but Miami should look out for the momentum South Carolina has recently picked up in recruiting by signing 2023 five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor and earning the commitment of 2024 four-star receiver Mazeo Bennett. Williams likes the Gamecocks too, but Miami was smart to bring Williams to campus to make its impression before the start of the February dead period. It gives Williams a full month to think about the Canes before he can take any more unofficial visits.

He does not currently have a commitment date set.

