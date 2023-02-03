Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chipley Bugle
James Eddie Newsome Obit
James Eddie Newsome, 68 of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2023, at Jackson Hospital. Eddie was born October 28, 1954, in Chipley, Florida to James Newsome and Mable Carter. He was a lifelong residence of the Florida Panhandle and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Marianna, Florida. He loved watching football and wrestling, especially the Gators, Raiders, and Green Bay Packers. Eddie came to know the Lord in his later years but embraced his knowledge of Christ after joining the First United Methodist Church. Most of all, he loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chipley Bugle
Garden Club February Meeting
Chipley Garden Club members Lorraine Register and Lillian Pittman hosted the regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 1st at 10:30AM. The meeting was called to order by Club President Gail Exum. Gail announced that Wausau Garden Club will be joining us in May for the District II Spring FFGC Meeting which our club will be hosting in Chipley. She also appointed a Nominating Committee for the officers’ slate for 2023-2025. Lorraine shared her love of houseplants and provided each member with rooted Pothos cuttings to take home.
Chipley Bugle
Spanish Trail Playhouse
The Spanish Trail Playhouse in Chipley, Florida will be kicking off Season 16 with “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This witty production pokes fun at everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, husbands, wives and even in-laws, but were afraid to admit. Directed by Kevin Russell along with musical direction by Hunter Williams surrounded by an all-star cast including Rebecca Boggs, Shelby Brock, Philip Jones, Haleigh Music, Lance Newcomb, Jamison Trolard, and Racheal Walsingham.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 3- February 5, 2023
Lorenda Pelham, 36, Graceville, Florida: Four counts of grand theft of a firearm, hold for Holmes County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jaheim Garrett, 20, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Calvin Milton, 55, Marianna, Florida: Battery-domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teresa Pyke, 46,...
getthecoast.com
NOW OPEN: Sura Korean Steakhouse brings Korean-style BBQ to Downtown Fort Walton Beach
Downtown Fort Walton Beach has a new Korean BBQ-style restaurant called Sura Korean Steakhouse. The new steakhouse officially opened on February 6, 2023 in the old Bangkok House on the corner of Ferry Road and First Street. Sura Korean Steakhouse is the brainchild of Ji Hoon Kim, a local, who...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for February 6, 2023
Lorenda Pelham: Four counts of grand theft of a firearm- total bond $30,000 bond, hold for Holmes County- no bond. Elder Martinez- Tamayo: Fugitive from justice- Hidalgo County, Texas: No bond, signed waiver, bring back February 7. Kimberly Vickery: Retail theft- one-year pretrial intervention, $370 fine, no contact order. Jaheim...
wtvy.com
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
mypanhandle.com
Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
Destin Log
Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more
The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
WJHG-TV
Two candidates have filed for the Lynn Haven Mayoral race
Mild temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast through mid-week w/rain chances increasing Thursday/Friday. The Deane Bozeman Cheer Squad made it to State. And while they didn't win this time around - they did make school history. Whatever Happened to LEAD Coalition?. Updated: 14 hours ago. A local non-profit...
Panama City man killed in overnight car wreck
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a car accident just after midnight Monday night. Panama City police responded to the wreck on Woodridge Road near Venetian Way around 12:30 A.M. Police say the 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and struck a wooden fence. Emergency personnel said […]
Huge Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest With 50 Plus Vendors Coming To PCB Florida This Month
Everyone loves a good Food Truck Festival. Then you throw in a Craft Beer Festival and it's a game changer. One is coming to Florida with over 35 food and beer trucks. Later this month Panama City Beach, Florida is really going to heat up when the PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. A variety of trucks will be rolling up into PCB for an awesome and delicious weekend of fun.
WJHG-TV
Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not much good can be attributed to COVID but members of one local line dancing group say it was the catalyst for what has become a passion for them. And they invite you to take a spin around the dance floor with them. “Panhandle Stompers...
Local taco joint ‘El Weirdo’ opens downtown PC location
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular Panama City food truck just got a major upgrade. Less than two years ago, ‘El Weirdo’ was born. The truck sat in the alley behind ‘History Class Brewing Company’ and made a name for itself going around to different events in Bay County. But now, the taco joint […]
Florida Woman Shot Husband in Face on Christmas Eve - Police
A Florida woman has been arrested and charged after she shot her husband in the face on Christmas Eve, police said. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of W. 10th Court in Panama City on Saturday afternoon, the Panama City Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
Local cardiologist shares life-changing information
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dr. Samir Patel, an Interventional Cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, said it’s important to pay attention to signs you may have heart disease. Some of those signs include chest discomfort, worsening shortness of breath, and exercise intolerance. Dr. Patel said one of the first […]
niceville.com
State Road 285 to close Tuesday-Friday for test missions
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – State Road 285 will close for test missions on several days this week beginning on Tuesday, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced. According to EAFB, the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex requiring the road’s closure.
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
Comments / 0