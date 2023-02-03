Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. My mom learned to ski in the early 1970s alongside her two younger brothers in upstate New York. My grandma—who was not a passionate skier—would rent gear for the whole family, drive to the mountain, and march up to the ticket window to purchase day passes. This casual approach to the sport feels like a relic today, considering the skyrocketing price of skiing.

5 DAYS AGO