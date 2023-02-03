ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Mikaela Shiffrin Had a Rocky Start at the Alpine Ski World Championships

Mikaela Shiffrin may be in the midst of another record-breaking season, but that doesn't mean she doesn't still have bad days. In Monday's opening race of the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel-Meribel, France, Shiffrin failed to finish the slalom portion of the alpine combined—an event where she is the reigning world champion.
How Much Does It Actually Cost to Ski?

My mom learned to ski in the early 1970s alongside her two younger brothers in upstate New York. My grandma—who was not a passionate skier—would rent gear for the whole family, drive to the mountain, and march up to the ticket window to purchase day passes. This casual approach to the sport feels like a relic today, considering the skyrocketing price of skiing.
