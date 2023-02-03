Meet Nicole Lynn: First Black Woman Agent To Represent Player In Super Bowl

Photo: Agent Nicole Lynn website

With Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts set to play in Super Bowl LVII, his agent, Nicole Lynn , will make history as the first Black woman to represent an NFL player starting in the big game.

Lynn began representing Hurts after sending a "shot in the dark" Instagram DM asking for a meeting, per Essence .

“I know the agent world in the NFL, and all sports is very male-dominated,” Hurts previously told Sports Illustrated. “But Nicole was really on top of her stuff. She was prepared. She knew what she was talking about. She was hungry. And she was determined. And I feel that determination like that never rests. Once you come across such a determined individual, that just hits me a little different.

Now, she is set to make history as the first Black woman agent to represent a player in the Super Bowl. Hurts, Lynn's client, is set to face off against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a historic Super Bowl matchup on Sunday, February 12.

After Hurts brought Lynn on to his management team, another male agent told the star QB and his father “Hey, if baby girl doesn’t work out, give us a call. She’s sweet, but—you know," Sports Illustrated previously reported.

The incident prompted Hurts to ask Lynn “How much of this do you deal with? Why would it matter that you’re a woman?”

“Oh, Jay,” she said, per Sports Illustrated. “This is just my life.”

