Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
Basketball fundraiser held in memory of Tyrone High School athlete
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A memorial basketball game being held at Tyrone High School will be benefitting a former standout athlete who also went on to play at the collegiate level. Tipoff for the “Steve Catich Memorial Fund” basketball game will be at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the gymnasium at the school. Catich graduated […]
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Tyrone Places 6th of 42 Teams at Ultimate Warrior Tournament
The Golden Eagles finished 6th of 42 teams at the Ultimate Warrior tournament Friday, January 27th, and Saturday, January 28th at West Branch High School. Five Golden Eagles placed, along with wins by all nine of the wrestlers. Sophomore Logan Rumberger at 121 and junior heavyweight Braden Ewing, both clutched...
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Carter Starocci, Indiana’s DJ Washington Have Heated Postmatch Exchange
Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Indiana’s DJ Washington have history. In January 2021, Washington beat Starocci in a 10-9 decision. He’s one of only two wrestlers to accomplish that feat in an NCAA match— Iowa’s Michael Kemerer being the other— and the only one to do so in a regular-season dual meet.
WGAL
2-year-old Mifflin County girl gets head stuck in cake pan
LEWISTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters in Mifflin County got a very unusual call: A mom needed help because her daughter's head was stuck in a cake pan. Erin Meixel was forced to call 911 on Monday when 2-year-old Quinnley got her head stuck while playing with an angel food cake pan that had its middle section removed.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘God Forgives… I Don’t’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Has Chance For Revenge Over Indiana’s Washington
Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci isn’t shy about speaking his mind. This past Tuesday, he responded to Iowa commit Gabe Arnold, who tweeted that the two-time national champion was “overrated” during No. 1 Penn State’s dual meet against No. 2 Iowa Friday, Jan. 27. “If you...
‘Soup-er’ Sunday fundraiser helps fight stigma against substance abuse disorder
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Families United for Change held their second annual “Soup-er” Sunday fundraiser to help raise money toward fighting the stigma around substance abuse disorder. The Catholic War Veterans Club filled up as the soup sold out quickly. A basket raffle was also available for visitors. “We were fortunate to be able to host […]
Johnstown liquor store is now open for business
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A liquor store in Johnstown that closed a month ago has officially opened again. The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at East Hills Plaza on Scalp Avenue closed on January 2 for renovations and reopened Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. to get back to normal operations. Store hours will be […]
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
Blair County fire, EMS departments receive more than $280k in funding
(WTAJ) — Numerous fire and emergency departments in various counties across Pennsylvania have been approved for funding through state grants. Representative Jim Gregory said he was thrilled to announce the following grants in Blair County. The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner and makes […]
Altoona Family Shelter Moving locations, temporarily closing, raising concerns from residents
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Family Services Incorporated’s planned temporary closing and relocation is raising concerns for residents who say they weren’t given options or enough notice to find other low-income housing options. Resident Sandy Wilson, who’s living at the current location with her fiance and two kids, a one-year-old and a two-month-old, said she was […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Irate Parent Causes Disturbance at Elementary School in Brookville
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Dayton man is facing charges for allegedly causing a disturbance and displaying “alarming behavior” at a school in Brookville on Thursday afternoon. According to a release issued by Brookville Borough Police on Thursday, February 2, officers responded to a complaint of...
Pike Township residents concerned over potential rehab facility
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Clearfield County, residents of Pike Township are stepping up and displaying concerns and questioning their supervisors about a potential behavioral health facility. In Curwensville, over 30 residents in Pike Township attended a township meeting to express those concerns. “Well, there’s a lot of unknown with the facility I believe […]
PennDOT responds to residents over “misleading” letter
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After multiple residents received letters from an outside law firm with information regarding the State College Area Connector Project PennDOT is clearing the air. “I got a lot of calls from people that got a letter and said, “Hey, what’s going on?”’ Dean Ball, PennDOT Assistant District Engineer said. Residents […]
wdadradio.com
MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
abc23.com
Elk County Hose Explosion
Emergency officials say crews were dispatched to a garage fire in Elk County Saturday afternoon, sparked by an unknown type of explosion. 6 News was at the scene and spoke with the incident commander. Jay Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brandon Kawolski tells us there were no injuries or deaths....
Comments / 0