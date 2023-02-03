ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

mercer.edu

Alumnus gives back to Macon through dentistry, dedication to community

For more than a decade, Dr. Samer Othman has served Macon by doing what he does best: dentistry. Through his private practice and regular volunteer service, the Mercer University alumnus hopes to have an impact that reaches beyond his work and creates a ripple of positivity across the community. Dr....
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Houston County STAR Students and Teachers Honored

The Perry Area Chamber of Commerce and Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) ceremony on January 26. The ceremony recognized STAR Students and Teachers from each high school, and the county winner was announced for the first time. Two students from Northside High...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Colin Daniels Joins James Bates Brannan Groover LLP

James Bates Brannan Groover LLP, a full-service law firm with offices in Macon, Atlanta, and Athens announces the addition of attorney Colin Daniels to the firm’s Real Estate practice group. Colin Daniels’ practice focuses on all areas of commercial real estate and commercial lending, including government-guaranteed lending. Colin obtained...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!. Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....
MACON, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

River Edge Behavioral Health Appoints New CEO

Dr. Steve Corkery, Chair of the River Edge Community Service Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Cass Hatcher as Chief Executive Officer of River Edge Behavioral Health. This was the culmination of a nation-wide search over the last several months. Dr. Corkery and the Board of Directors...
MACON, GA
travellens.co

20 Free Things to Do in Macon, GA

The city of Macon is a historic and lively destination in Bibb County, central Georgia. Situated on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, the area was once home to various Native American tribes. The city’s origin and development can be traced to Fort Hawkins, an early 19th-century frontier trading post....
MACON, GA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Fire Department to Officially Open New Training Facility

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is set to open its brand-new Fire Training Facility on Wednesday, January 18 with a Hose Uncoupling Ceremony at 10:00 a.m.. The event will be live streamed on the Fire Department’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/MaconBibbCountyFireDepartment. “We are thrilled this day has finally come,” says...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

How does the National Weather Service issue warnings?

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — At 13WMAZ, we track storms, show you potential dangers, tell you when you need to take cover, and let you know when you're in the clear. But, only the National Weather Service can issue a watch or warning. "We've used our education, all the tools,...
MACON, GA
OnlyInYourState

This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park

The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Circle K on Northside Drive robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — A man robbed a Circle K at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. He was described as wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a blue and white mask. He entered the Circle K located at 4001 Northside Drive around 4:30 a.m....
BIBB COUNTY, GA
middlegeorgiaceo.com

Macon Bicentennial Committee Unveils 3D Documentary Dive into City's History

Macon is celebrating a big birthday in 2023. It's turning 200!. Friday, the Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee continued a year of celebrations with a screening of a 3D film projected right onto the Macon City Auditorium. Many people may be used to the arts happening inside the auditorium, but the bicentennial committee sees its walls of columns as a blank canvas. See more.
MACON, GA

