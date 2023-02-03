The top quarterback recruit in the 2023 class is either Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava or Texas’ Arch Manning, depending on your ranking service of choice. On3 ranked Iamaleava as its No. 1 overall prospect, while Manning held that spot with 247Sports. No matter the order, the recruiting services value each of these freshman quarterbacks, who are enrolled at their respective schools and will participate in spring practice.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO