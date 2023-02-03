Read full article on original website
Why we think Texas football's Arch Manning will start before Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
The top quarterback recruit in the 2023 class is either Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava or Texas’ Arch Manning, depending on your ranking service of choice. On3 ranked Iamaleava as its No. 1 overall prospect, while Manning held that spot with 247Sports. No matter the order, the recruiting services value each of these freshman quarterbacks, who are enrolled at their respective schools and will participate in spring practice.
Nick Saban waves no magic wand. See Alabama football's coordinator hires | Toppmeyer
The trouble with a coach winning seven national championships is that in an effort to explain this dominance, reality blurs, and a legendary coach begins to be viewed as a Svengali wielding mythical omnipotence. But Nick Saban’s recently reported coordinator hires of Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele are evidence that...
Ascension Parish football players named finalists for Warrick Dunn Award
AK Burrell of Dutchtown High School and Calvin Delone of Ascension Catholic High School were among the finalists for the annual Warrick Dunn Award presented by Baton Rouge television station WAFB. The 16th annual award was presented Feb. 6 to Lutcher quarterback D'Wayne Winfield as the 2022 WAFB Sportsline Player...
WWE icon Jerry Lawler of Memphis hospitalized. Dave Brown 'optimistic' after FaceTime call
Jerry "The King" Lawler, a WWE Hall of Famer and Memphis resident, was admitted to a Florida hospital Monday after suffering a stroke, according to former WMC-TV chief meteorologist Dave Brown, a longtime friend of Lawler's. The legendary professional wrestler is recovering from a stroke in a Fort Myers hospital,...
