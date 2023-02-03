Viral Sensation 'Popcorn Guy' Has Earned a Gig at the 2023 Oscars

Social media has made it possible for people in all sorts of jobs to be discovered in places they never imagined — and have their lives turned upside almost overnight.

Such was the case for Jason Grosboll, a movie theater employee whose viral popcorn-buttering skills just earned him a gig at one of the biggest events of the year: The Oscars.

Grosboll appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last month to talk to Kimmel, who's hosting the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, about becoming an overnight sensation after a moviegoer recorded him buttering his container of popcorn in a performative manner. Grosboll's twirling spectacle captured the attention of over 6.7 million viewers on TikTok.

Grosboll, who works at the Century 16 Theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, told Kimmel he hadn't even realized he was a viral sensation until one of his friends informed him — now people recognize him and ask for photos when they stop by the theater.

Related: Viral Video Shows Chick-fil-A Worker's Heroic Rescue

"It feels amazing," Grosboll told viewers. "I love my job more than anything in the world right now."

Another viral video garnered an impressive 16.3 million views and earned him the title of "Popcorn Guy" across the internet, showing him whipping up large buckets of the movie theater favorite with record speed.

It was his skills — and dedication to his job — that helped him earn an unexpected offer from Kimmel.

"What are you doing on March 12, Jason? Because I'm hosting the Oscars this year and if you're interested, we could probably use the world's greatest popcorn bucket filler at the Dolby Theater," Kimmel said of the upcoming award show.

Grosboll was all smiles and obliged, noting that if he was able to take the weekend off to serve popcorn to Tom Cruise that it would be pretty "amazing."

Related: A Movie Theater Employee Goes Viral for Exposing an Industry Secret

This isn't the first big honor that "Popcorn Guy" has recently received.

On Tuesday, Grosboll was brought into Corpus Christi City Hall, where he was officially recognized as Corpus Christi's own "Popcorn Guy."

"Jason Grosboll has rightfully earned the nickname 'The Popcorn Guy,'" Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "On behalf of the City of Corpus Christi, congratulations on your success, we are proud of you!"

It doesn't look like Gorsboll will be stopping the popping anytime soon.