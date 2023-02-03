ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Viola Davis joins EGOT club with first Grammy win: 'It has been such a journey'

Viola Davis is officially a quadruple-threat: an Emmy, Oscar, Tony and now Grammy winner. The "Woman King" star made history at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday with her win for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording, which she won for her memoir "Finding Me." "I wrote this book...
Grammys 2023 live: Sam Smith, Kim Petras notch 'Unholy' win while Beyoncé ties record

Five years ago, Adele upset Beyoncé for album of the year at the Grammys. Will lightning strike twice Sunday night?. Both the Beyhive and Adele faithful have rooting interests going into the 65th Grammy Awards. With a leading nine nominations, Beyoncé needs just one victory (after winning three so far) to become the most-winning Grammy artist of all time. But for the night's biggest prize, she faces not only Adele but also Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and – a blast from the past – ABBA, among others.
Kim Petras becomes first openly transgender woman to win Grammy award, for Sam Smith hit

Kim Petras' historic win at Sunday's Grammy Awards is truly something sacred. The German-born pop singer, who made a splash featured on Sam Smith's electropop smash "Unholy," made Grammys history when she won the award for best pop duo/group performance at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, becoming what's believed to be the first openly transgender woman to win music's top honor in the category.
Adele's dream to meet The Rock comes true at 2023 Grammys, thanks to Trevor Noah: Watch

Adele's long-held dream to meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came true in spectacular and surprising fashion Sunday at the Los Angeles Grammy Awards. The surprise meeting took place on live TV during the Grammys telecast with host Trevor Noah making the introduction during his opening host remarks. Noah put the...
Can we just leave Ben Affleck alone? In defense of Resting Ben Face at the Grammys

There seemed to be just one thing on the lips – or fingertips – of the Twitterverse following Sunday's Grammy Awards: Ben Affleck's Resting Ben Face. The actor/filmmaker accompanied his wife, Jennifer Lopez, a presenter for the evening's festivities at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. And somehow Affleck's face got more attention than Lopez's stunning Gucci gown.

