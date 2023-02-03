Read full article on original website
'It means everything': Meet jazz singer Samara Joy, who won best new artist at 2023 Grammys
Samara Joy is now a Grammy-certified rising star — but she didn't see it coming. Joy, a New York-born jazz singer, clinched the prize for best new artist at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night. The victory was a surreal moment for the 23-year-old. "I've been watching y'all...
Harry Styles says Grammys win doesn't happen to 'people like me.' Why it's sparking backlash
Harry Styles took home two more Grammy Awards – including the biggest prize of the night – for his 2022 album "Harry's House." While his win is no surprise on the basis of his talent (he's won three Grammys with nine nominations), his speech was confusing to many who expected the award to go to Beyoncé.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Harry Styles' big night, Beyoncé makes history and more 2023 Grammy Awards highlights
Grammy highlights include Harry Styles and Beyoncé's wins along with an epic hip-hop tribute. USA TODAY's Ralphie Aversa reports from Los Angeles.
The best moments of the 2023 Grammy Awards, from Harry Styles' superfan to a stunned Lizzo
The Grammys are always good for innumerable indelible moments, partly because unlike acting-related awards shows – that's you Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys – this telecast always features great artists doing what they do best on live television: rocking out. The 65th annual awards, which were held Sunday...
Viola Davis joins EGOT club with first Grammy win: 'It has been such a journey'
Viola Davis is officially a quadruple-threat: an Emmy, Oscar, Tony and now Grammy winner. The "Woman King" star made history at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday with her win for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording, which she won for her memoir "Finding Me." "I wrote this book...
The most over-the-top looks on the 2023 Grammys red carpet: Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Sam Smith, more
Music's biggest night is bringing the bold, eye-catching and sometimes "what the heck are they wearing?" fashion moments. From Cardi B's stunning blue number and Harry Styles' Love on Tour-esque jumpsuit to Shania Twain's campy polka dot pantsuit, the 2023 Grammys brought a plethora of stunning, surprising and memorable looks.
Yes, Beyoncé made history. But Grammy voters are still ignoring her where it matters.
Beyoncé once again released one of the best albums of all time with last year's "Renaissance." And while she set a Grammys record, winning more lifetime trophies than any other performer, the Recording Academy is still ignoring her influence. She took home four trophies Sunday in dance and R&B...
Offset responds to criticism of Takeoff relationship after Grammys tribute: 'I don't know you'
Offset is defending himself against criticisms of his relationship with his Migos collaborator Takeoff following Quavo's Grammys tribute to the late rapper. Takeoff, one-third of the highly influential Atlanta rap group Migos, died Nov. 1 in a Houston shooting at age 28. “How dare one of y’all … even speak...
Clive Davis' pre-Grammy gala returns with Lizzo, Sheryl Crow and memories of Whitney Houston
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Ask Clive Davis how he feels about his storied pre-Grammy gala returning live after a two-year COVID-related adjustment and the music impresario is quietly reflective. “It’s an emotional time more than ever,” Davis said Friday, sitting in his suite at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the...
Grammys in memoriam segment honors Takeoff, Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie – and snubs others
There was hardly a dry eye in the Crypto.com Arena nor on couches around the world watching the 2023 Grammy Awards during its in memoriam segment, which honored the biggest names in music that died in the past year. The segment flashed names and photos of dozens of musicians, producers...
Grammys 2023 live: Sam Smith, Kim Petras notch 'Unholy' win while Beyoncé ties record
Five years ago, Adele upset Beyoncé for album of the year at the Grammys. Will lightning strike twice Sunday night?. Both the Beyhive and Adele faithful have rooting interests going into the 65th Grammy Awards. With a leading nine nominations, Beyoncé needs just one victory (after winning three so far) to become the most-winning Grammy artist of all time. But for the night's biggest prize, she faces not only Adele but also Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and – a blast from the past – ABBA, among others.
Kim Petras becomes first openly transgender woman to win Grammy award, for Sam Smith hit
Kim Petras' historic win at Sunday's Grammy Awards is truly something sacred. The German-born pop singer, who made a splash featured on Sam Smith's electropop smash "Unholy," made Grammys history when she won the award for best pop duo/group performance at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, becoming what's believed to be the first openly transgender woman to win music's top honor in the category.
Adele's dream to meet The Rock comes true at 2023 Grammys, thanks to Trevor Noah: Watch
Adele's long-held dream to meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came true in spectacular and surprising fashion Sunday at the Los Angeles Grammy Awards. The surprise meeting took place on live TV during the Grammys telecast with host Trevor Noah making the introduction during his opening host remarks. Noah put the...
Shania Twain shakes up 2023 Grammys red carpet with polka dot suit, large matching hat
Shania Twain is the queen of red carpet fashion too. The country music icon, who dropped her latest album "Queen of Me" Friday, turned heads at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday with her bold suit and hat ensemble. Twain – who has five Grammys to her name – donned...
Chris Brown apologizes to Robert Glasper for social outburst after losing at the Grammys
Chris Brown is sorry for being a sore loser at the Grammy Awards. The singer, 33, took to Instagram on Monday to apologize to Robert Glasper, 44, whom he lashed out at on Instagram after Glasper took home the award for best R&B album Sunday at the Grammys. Brown shared...
Can we just leave Ben Affleck alone? In defense of Resting Ben Face at the Grammys
There seemed to be just one thing on the lips – or fingertips – of the Twitterverse following Sunday's Grammy Awards: Ben Affleck's Resting Ben Face. The actor/filmmaker accompanied his wife, Jennifer Lopez, a presenter for the evening's festivities at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. And somehow Affleck's face got more attention than Lopez's stunning Gucci gown.
