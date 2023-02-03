School Nurse Denise Campbell continues career of care in Public Schools of Robeson County School District

Campbell speaks to other Health Services staff in Aug. during an orientation session. Courtesy photo | Public Schools of Robeson County

LUMBERTON — School Nurse Denise Campbell continues to make an impact on the lives of others as she persists in her work, which began more than two decades ago in the Public Schools of Robeson County School District.

Campbell serves as a school nurse at Prospect and Rex-Rennert elementary schools, but her work reaches beyond the schools themselves. The nurse also helps facilitate training sessions for new nurses and certified nursing assistants. During her career in the district, she has filled in at multiple schools when needed, she said.

“Ms. Campbell has a great work ethic,” said Avery Brooks, Prospect Elementary School principal.

Brooks said when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Campbell “literally worked around the clock” and kept COVID-19 data organized and updated for the school.

“Denise has served PSRC for greater than 20 years as a school nurse and recently stepped up to the plate in a huge way when the Health Services program was without a supervisor,” said Marilyn J. Sanderson, a school nurse at Rowland-Norment Elementary and Littlefield Middle schools. “She unselfishly continues to provide assistance to our program when needed.”

PSRC School Health Services Supervisor Jan Newman said Campbell has helped her tremendously as she transitioned from her 30-year nursing career in a hospital setting to the school nurse setting in her new role.

“Denise Campbell has been a very important part of my transition into the new role of Health Services Supervisor. Denise made sure and continues to provide support to ensure that I have all information needed in every situation,” Newman said.

“Denise has never once made me feel that I was a bother to her, even though I know she is very busy with her own work. She makes me feel that I am a priority to her. There are no words to say thank you enough for her support and encouragement,” Newman said. “I am so very proud to be part of such a phenomenal group of people on the School Health Services Team.”

Brooks also describes Campbell as a fair person who treats everyone equally and someone who possesses a great sense of humor.

Campbell obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and her Master of Science in Nursing degree at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She has spent about 22 of her 26-year nursing career as a school nurse.

“School nursing is a specialized area of practice,” Denise Campbell said. “School nurses promote student health and wellness while encouraging proactive lifestyles. The most important and my favorite part of being a school nurse is student care.”

But, the job also comes with its challenges.

“The most challenging part of school nursing is being able to facilitate the needs of the student between school, home, and their healthcare needs,” Campbell said.

But when challenges come, she is motivated and encouraged to press on for the students in her care and for her loved ones.

“What motivates me is the fact that I have children who visit daily for various reasons,” she said. “I have my own children and grandchildren whom I adore and who inspire me to be the best version of myself and to give my best as a mother, daughter, sister, friend, co-worker, and nurse.”

Campbell has learned a lot during her career in the district, but one of the biggest lessons learned “is advocating for the needs of the student to remain in school and addressing health issues that may limit student success,” she said.

When the nurse isn’t working at her schools, she can be found working as a Critical Care nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at UNC Health Southeastern where she has worked for about 25 years. She spends time working at the hospital on holidays, weekends or during the summer break to maintain her clinical skills.

However, during her time off, the Pembroke resident enjoys attending church, exercising, reading, traveling and spending time with her family.