Trevor Noah on preparing to host the Grammy Awards: "A crazy journey"

By Analisa Novak
 5 days ago

Trevor Noah is used to performing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But as he prepares to host the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, he said he's thinking ahead and preparing for whatever the night brings.

"What if a microphone cuts out? What if somebody trips? What if I am that somebody?" Noah told CBS News.

He said the last thing he does before hosting the big night is "look at everyone backstage and I say, 'Thank you,' because it's been a crazy journey."

Like Noah, this is Ben Winston's third time working for the Grammys. He serves as one of the producers and said that this year, the center of the Grammys set will be shaped like the horned speaker of a gramophone.

After the last two Grammy Awards were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first year the Grammys have a sense of normalcy as big performances are back. This year, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, 39 artists including LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliot, Run DMC, Grandmaster Flash and The Roots will perform in a star-studded segment.

Event staff will spend much of the weekend preparing and rehearsing for the big event.

"It just never stops. It's three and a half hours of TV. That really doesn't stop," said Winston.

You can watch the Grammy Awards on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday.

It's all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It's all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

