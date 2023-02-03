ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Benzinga

Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores

Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Benzinga

Biden Is Looking To Regulate Crypto, And That's Great News for Investors

Government regulation is generally considered bad for an industry. It often results in increased costs around compliance and increased restrictions that inhibit growth. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing — for example, creating restrictions on where manufacturers can dump dangerous chemicals means cities have cleaner drinking water. But...
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Michael Burry Criticize Plans To Ramp-Up IRS Hiring, Say Move Not Aimed At World's Richest But The Small Fishes

The Inflation Reduction Act that recently received Senate approval recommends an $80 billion provision for the Internal Revenue Service to strengthen enforcement and hiring. Rumors of the federal agency adding 87,000 new employees by 2031 have been doing the rounds, and reports suggest $46 billion of the earmarked funding would be spent on hiring, it was reported in August 2022.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for New Jersey Resources

Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Jersey Resources NJR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for New Jersey Resources. The company has an average price target of $47.6 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $45.00.
Benzinga

Why SenesTech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

SenesTech SNES shares are trading higher after the company announced the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved ContraPest for general use, removing the 'Restricted Use Pesticide' label. "The removal of the RUP label in New York now allows us to significantly expand our efforts to introduce ContraPest...
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.

