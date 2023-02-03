Read full article on original website
Related
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution
Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar.
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores
Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Dogecoin Short-Rally Ceiling, Warns 'Accumulation Won't Last Forever'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD showing signs of a solid recovery. What Happened: 'Smart Contracter' told his 220,000 followers on Twitter that the four-hour DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead. :. The chart plotted by the...
Elon Musk Tweets A Simple Yet Powerful Pro-Marijuana Message, Reaches Millions Around The World
One of the most influential CEOs in the world whose statements alone managed to move the needle and create a change has once again expressed his unambiguous support for cannabis. This time, with just three numbers Elon Musk promoted marijuana for free, reported TheStreet. His "420" tweet on Saturday resonated...
Token Named After Elon Musk's Dog Rallies 17%, Leaving Shiba Inu, Baby Doge In The Dust
Floki FLOKI/USD is rallying 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top five meme tokens by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00003393. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was exchanging hands at $0.090, down 1% while Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading at $0.00001413 down 2.19% in...
'Good Luck Fed:' MIT Professor Olivier Blanchard Sees Central Bank Facing 2 Tricky Scenarios
MIT Professor Olivier Blanchard has explained the dilemma faced by the Federal Reserve in the current economic environment as akin to avoiding ‘Charybdis and Scylla' — the proverbial notion of choosing the lesser of the two evils. According to the Labor Department’s report, the U.S. economy added 517,000...
Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Not Making Enough Money: 'They Need A Merger'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," host Jim Cramer called Cintas Corp CTAS "one of the greatest small business companies in the world." Regarding Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD, Cramer thinks that "PXD at $220 may be one of the best investments you can make." Zoom Video Communications Inc...
Jeff Bezos Says 'No, No, No. You're The Boss': How Amazon Founder Avoids Yes Men, Gets True Opinions From Employees
As the founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Jeff Bezos is one of the most well-known figures in the world and one of the wealthiest. Tips on how to conduct meetings for increased productivity could be one of the ways that Bezos and Amazon have been successful over the years. What...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Biden Is Looking To Regulate Crypto, And That's Great News for Investors
Government regulation is generally considered bad for an industry. It often results in increased costs around compliance and increased restrictions that inhibit growth. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing — for example, creating restrictions on where manufacturers can dump dangerous chemicals means cities have cleaner drinking water. But...
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Leaves Shiba Inu In Dust With 17% Gains Ahead Of Burn Portal
Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD is up 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000003539. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.091, up 1.20%. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was at $0.00001418, up 1.71% in the last 24...
Elon Musk And Michael Burry Criticize Plans To Ramp-Up IRS Hiring, Say Move Not Aimed At World's Richest But The Small Fishes
The Inflation Reduction Act that recently received Senate approval recommends an $80 billion provision for the Internal Revenue Service to strengthen enforcement and hiring. Rumors of the federal agency adding 87,000 new employees by 2031 have been doing the rounds, and reports suggest $46 billion of the earmarked funding would be spent on hiring, it was reported in August 2022.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for New Jersey Resources
Analysts have provided the following ratings for New Jersey Resources NJR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for New Jersey Resources. The company has an average price target of $47.6 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $45.00.
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stay Selective Amid Rally: 'Understand Difference Between Hype And Hope Versus Cold Hard Reality'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer expressed surprise at the market movement on Tuesday and said investors should stay selective with stocks despite the market's strong run. "It's insane that so many people seem to believe the Fed will go from slamming the brakes on the economy to hitting the gas...
Why SenesTech Shares Are Trading Higher Today
SenesTech SNES shares are trading higher after the company announced the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved ContraPest for general use, removing the 'Restricted Use Pesticide' label. "The removal of the RUP label in New York now allows us to significantly expand our efforts to introduce ContraPest...
$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
Comments / 0