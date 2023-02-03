ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

pryorinfopub.com

Organic Produce and Political Theater

PRYOR, Oklahoma – If a midday salad with entertainment is your idea of a great Monday, mark your calendar for the EDTA meetings. This week’s meeting began with the long-awaited update on the Legacy Fresh Farms deal. Back in April, the City of Pryor fronted $60,000 in earnest money for James Bloom to obtain properties located across from City Hall and east of the Pryor cemetery. During the meeting Bloom explained his vision for the properties, “This will be a grocery store, retail situation that will drive business downtown and then create food through controlled environmental agriculture. We plan to launch a true greenhouse….and when we produce food here it will all be pre-sold; there will be no speculation.” He went on to praise Mayor Lees and the city’s economic development contractor, Rickey Hayes, then he encouraged the EDTA members..... “I believe YOU have an opportunity to bring agriculture back to the forefront of America.”
PRYOR, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day

Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation extends deadline for Community Impact Grants

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced this week the deadline for their Community Impact Grant program has been extended. In August of 2022, the tribe announced a one-time grant program of up to $25,000 for CCO-participating organizations operating both inside the reservation. The new Community Impact grants add...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
tourcounsel.com

Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma

Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Webbers Falls Students Taken To Hospital After Overdosing

A group of Webbers Falls students was taken to the hospital Tuesday after two students overdosed on an unknown substance, according to the Webbers Falls Public Schools. Superintendent Chris Whelan said that just after 9:20 a.m. the staff was alerted that a student had become sick. He says the school staff immediately responded with first aid and called 911. Muscogee EMS, Webbers Falls Police, and fire and Gore Police all responded to the incident. Whelan says six high school students were involved in the incident with two students overdosing on the substance and five others being taken to the hospital as a precaution.
WEBBERS FALLS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Meet Zeus: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - I'm Zeus! I'm a 10 month old, 35 lb, full-of-energy, puppy!!. In fact, that's how I ended up at the shelter! My family decided I was too much work and thought someone else might be up for a challenge like me! I'm really no more trouble than any other puppy . . . I like to play, eat, 'n sleep . . . REPEAT!! Of course, I don't know any "manners" yet, but I hear puppies who learn "manners" get tasty treats, so you can count me IN!!
PRYOR, OK
OnlyInYourState

This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience

Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
TULSA, OK
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now

The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
TAHLEQUAH, OK
OnlyInYourState

3 Oklahoma Nature Centers That Make Excellent Family Day Trip Destinations

If you haven’t been to Oklahoma, you may not know that the state has some incredibly beautiful scenery. There are many natural sights that can be explored, from the many bodies of water to the tall grass of the prairie lands. There are also some wonderful outdoor spaces that are designed for families- if you aren’t from the Sooner State, you may be surprised to learn about these special spots. Here are three nature centers for a day trip in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured After Crash, Pursuit Involving OHP & Tulsa Police

An 18-year-old driver of a 2015 Mustang was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday after authorities said he led police on a pursuit before crashing and being ejected from the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Saul Hernandez, of Claremore, was alone in the vehicle as he sped...
TULSA, OK

