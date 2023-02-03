Read full article on original website
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
pryorinfopub.com
Organic Produce and Political Theater
PRYOR, Oklahoma – If a midday salad with entertainment is your idea of a great Monday, mark your calendar for the EDTA meetings. This week’s meeting began with the long-awaited update on the Legacy Fresh Farms deal. Back in April, the City of Pryor fronted $60,000 in earnest money for James Bloom to obtain properties located across from City Hall and east of the Pryor cemetery. During the meeting Bloom explained his vision for the properties, “This will be a grocery store, retail situation that will drive business downtown and then create food through controlled environmental agriculture. We plan to launch a true greenhouse….and when we produce food here it will all be pre-sold; there will be no speculation.” He went on to praise Mayor Lees and the city’s economic development contractor, Rickey Hayes, then he encouraged the EDTA members..... “I believe YOU have an opportunity to bring agriculture back to the forefront of America.”
pryorinfopub.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Green Country Receives TIER II Youth Award Club Recognized for Advocacy on Behalf of Youth
Mayes County - Boys & Girls Clubs of Green Country received a TIER II of Youth award from the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America for their advocacy on behalf of Oklahoma’s youth. . “Clubs like ours have a unique role as community leaders in providing valuable afterschool programs...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day
Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation extends deadline for Community Impact Grants
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced this week the deadline for their Community Impact Grant program has been extended. In August of 2022, the tribe announced a one-time grant program of up to $25,000 for CCO-participating organizations operating both inside the reservation. The new Community Impact grants add...
tourcounsel.com
Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma
Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
2 Webbers Falls Students Taken To Hospital After Overdosing
A group of Webbers Falls students was taken to the hospital Tuesday after two students overdosed on an unknown substance, according to the Webbers Falls Public Schools. Superintendent Chris Whelan said that just after 9:20 a.m. the staff was alerted that a student had become sick. He says the school staff immediately responded with first aid and called 911. Muscogee EMS, Webbers Falls Police, and fire and Gore Police all responded to the incident. Whelan says six high school students were involved in the incident with two students overdosing on the substance and five others being taken to the hospital as a precaution.
KOKI FOX 23
Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
KOKI FOX 23
Chinese balloon likely wasn’t successful in gathering intelligence about U.S., OSU professor says
TULSA, Okla. — The unmanned Chinese balloon that flew over the U.S. last week wasn’t the first one of its kind. Experts say there are dozens of them floating around the globe and usually under the radar. The Oklahoma State University launched a research center dedicated to supporting...
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
pryorinfopub.com
Meet Zeus: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - I'm Zeus! I'm a 10 month old, 35 lb, full-of-energy, puppy!!. In fact, that's how I ended up at the shelter! My family decided I was too much work and thought someone else might be up for a challenge like me! I'm really no more trouble than any other puppy . . . I like to play, eat, 'n sleep . . . REPEAT!! Of course, I don't know any "manners" yet, but I hear puppies who learn "manners" get tasty treats, so you can count me IN!!
OnlyInYourState
This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience
Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
OnlyInYourState
3 Oklahoma Nature Centers That Make Excellent Family Day Trip Destinations
If you haven’t been to Oklahoma, you may not know that the state has some incredibly beautiful scenery. There are many natural sights that can be explored, from the many bodies of water to the tall grass of the prairie lands. There are also some wonderful outdoor spaces that are designed for families- if you aren’t from the Sooner State, you may be surprised to learn about these special spots. Here are three nature centers for a day trip in Oklahoma.
KOKI FOX 23
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
siouxlandnews.com
'It would mean that they finally believe us': New bill targets domestic abuse survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is bringing forward a bill this legislative session that if passed would give courts more discretion when sentencing crimes where domestic abuse was determined to be a significant factor. Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-District 65, is still putting the finishing touches on the...
KOKI FOX 23
Teenager involved in street racing leads authorities on high speed chase
TULSA, Okla. — A Claremore man led police on a high-speed chase Saturday night before crashing his car, authorities said. Tulsa police said they were called to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North 129th East Ave where police saw about 200 cars involved in street racing.
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
News On 6
1 Injured After Crash, Pursuit Involving OHP & Tulsa Police
An 18-year-old driver of a 2015 Mustang was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday after authorities said he led police on a pursuit before crashing and being ejected from the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Saul Hernandez, of Claremore, was alone in the vehicle as he sped...
