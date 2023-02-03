PRYOR, Oklahoma – If a midday salad with entertainment is your idea of a great Monday, mark your calendar for the EDTA meetings. This week’s meeting began with the long-awaited update on the Legacy Fresh Farms deal. Back in April, the City of Pryor fronted $60,000 in earnest money for James Bloom to obtain properties located across from City Hall and east of the Pryor cemetery. During the meeting Bloom explained his vision for the properties, “This will be a grocery store, retail situation that will drive business downtown and then create food through controlled environmental agriculture. We plan to launch a true greenhouse….and when we produce food here it will all be pre-sold; there will be no speculation.” He went on to praise Mayor Lees and the city’s economic development contractor, Rickey Hayes, then he encouraged the EDTA members..... “I believe YOU have an opportunity to bring agriculture back to the forefront of America.”

PRYOR, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO