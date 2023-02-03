Read full article on original website
Related
wissports.net
WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Feb. 6
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
wissports.net
Observations from the 5th annual Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle
Wisconsin won the Border Battle with Illinois at The Prairie School in Racine on Saturday, recording five victories against three defeats with its counterparts from the south. Wisconsin leads the overall series of games, 20-13. Here are some observations from the Border Battle, which is annually sponsored by theWisconsin Basketball Yearbook and The Prairie School:
Comments / 0