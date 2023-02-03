ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trade Rumors

Exploring options for Phillies' fifth starter

The Phillies had a bit of shuffling in the middle of their rotation this offseason. Each of Zach Eflin, Noah Syndergaard and Kyle Gibson went elsewhere in free agency. Philadelphia partially backfilled the starting staff by bringing Taijuan Walker aboard, but they focused the rest of their offseason attention on installing Trea Turner atop the lineup and stockpiling bullpen help.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets hire Carlos Beltran for unspecified front office role

The Mets have hired Carlos Beltran for an unspecified position in their front office, according to Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The news comes a little over three years after Beltran stepped down as the club’s manager in the aftermath of the Astros sign-stealing scandal, as Beltran ended up resigning without ever actually managing the Mets in a regular-season game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins, Parker Bugg Agree To Minor League Deal

The Twins have signed reliever Parker Bugg to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d reached minor league free agency at the end of last season following seven years in the Marlins’ system. Bugg, an LSU product, entered the professional ranks as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays avoid arbitration with three-year deal

The Blue Jays are reportedly in agreement on a three-year deal with star shortstop Bo Bichette to buy out his remaining seasons of arbitration eligibility, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet and Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The contract will not affect the team’s window of club control by delaying his path to free agency. Bichette is represented by Vayner Sports.
MLB Trade Rumors

Assessing Mets slugger Pete Alonso's candidacy for extension

The Mets hammered out a multiyear deal with one of their top arbitration-eligible players two weeks ago, guaranteeing Jeff McNeil $50M to extend their window of control by as much as three seasons. General manager Billy Eppler predictably expressed openness to more deals of that nature. Of the other players on the roster, slugger Pete Alonso stands out as the most obvious candidate.
ATLANTA, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins Sign Johan Quezada To Minor League Deal

The Marlins have signed reliever Johan Quezada to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The right-hander will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Quezada, 28, began his professional career in the Twins organization in 2013 after signing as an international amateur. By...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Angelos family drops lawsuits against one another

The ongoing litigation among the members of the Angelos family, who own the Orioles, has been dropped according to court documents first obtained by the Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Barker. The documents state Georgia Angelos and her sons, John and Louis, have agreed that “all claims, including all counterclaims and...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros GM comments on extension talks with young All-Star

New Astros general manager Dana Brown recently chatted with Brian McTaggart of MLB.com and was asked whether they have begun extension talks with some of their younger players such as Kyle Tucker. “Tucker, we’ve been in conversation,” Brown said. “Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it’s coming up on the arbitration hearing.”
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Claim Sam Coonrod, Designate Khalil Lee

The Mets announced that they have claimed right-hander Sam Coonrod off waivers from the Phillies. The righty had been designated for assignment by the Phils last week to create room on their roster for infielder Josh Harrison. To create space on the roster for Coonrod, outfielder Khalil Lee has been designated for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Sorting through the Brewers' outfield options

The Brewers’ outfield is going to have a different flavor this year compared to 2022. Lorenzo Cain was released in June of last year, Andrew McCutchen reached free agency at season’s end and has since signed with the Pirates, while Hunter Renfroe was dealt to the Angels. That...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels willing to pay to keep Shohei Ohtani with team

Despite the busy Angels offseason, Shohei Ohtani’s future remains the team’s biggest question in 2023, and Arte Moreno’s decision not to sell the Angels adds another layer of intrigue to Ohtani’s situation. Speaking with reporters (including the Associated Press), Halos GM Perry Minasian reiterated that the...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles' John Means offers update on his recovery from Tommy John surgery

The Orioles’ surprising second-half success came in spite of the loss of their top starter, as John Means was knocked out of action just two appearances into the year by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. That procedure occurred in late April, putting him a little more than nine months into his rehab. Means recently told reporters he’s “right on track” in that process, progressing to throwing from 140 feet off flat ground, via Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. He’s yet to begin throwing anything other than fastballs but indicated he’s likely to throw from a half-mound early in spring training.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies To Sign Kyle Hart To Minor League Deal

The Phillies are in agreement with left-hander Kyle Hart on a minor league deal, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The southpaw will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Hart, 30, will join just his second organization, as he was drafted by the Red Sox and has spent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
