Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Of It's Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship To Set Sail From Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.PSki17Miami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Taco Restaurants, Miami BeachOscarMiami Beach, FL
Related
Giants 1B Ronald Guzman attempting to become two-way player
A couple of weeks ago, it showed up in the transaction logs that the Giants had signed first baseman Ronald Guzmán to a minor league deal. The club Monday announced to reporters, including Grant Brisbee of The Athletic, a batch of players that would be in camp as non-roster invitees.
Exploring options for Phillies' fifth starter
The Phillies had a bit of shuffling in the middle of their rotation this offseason. Each of Zach Eflin, Noah Syndergaard and Kyle Gibson went elsewhere in free agency. Philadelphia partially backfilled the starting staff by bringing Taijuan Walker aboard, but they focused the rest of their offseason attention on installing Trea Turner atop the lineup and stockpiling bullpen help.
Report: Mike Minor eyes return, to throw for teams later this month
Free-agent lefty Mike Minor implied back in September that he was considering retirement following an injury-shortened 2022 campaign in Cincinnati. However, MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes reports that Minor feels good after spending the offseason throwing in preparation for the 2023 season and is likely to host a throwing session for teams later this month.
Mets hire Carlos Beltran for unspecified front office role
The Mets have hired Carlos Beltran for an unspecified position in their front office, according to Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The news comes a little over three years after Beltran stepped down as the club’s manager in the aftermath of the Astros sign-stealing scandal, as Beltran ended up resigning without ever actually managing the Mets in a regular-season game.
Twins, Parker Bugg Agree To Minor League Deal
The Twins have signed reliever Parker Bugg to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d reached minor league free agency at the end of last season following seven years in the Marlins’ system. Bugg, an LSU product, entered the professional ranks as a...
Bo Bichette, Blue Jays avoid arbitration with three-year deal
The Blue Jays are reportedly in agreement on a three-year deal with star shortstop Bo Bichette to buy out his remaining seasons of arbitration eligibility, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet and Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The contract will not affect the team’s window of club control by delaying his path to free agency. Bichette is represented by Vayner Sports.
Assessing Mets slugger Pete Alonso's candidacy for extension
The Mets hammered out a multiyear deal with one of their top arbitration-eligible players two weeks ago, guaranteeing Jeff McNeil $50M to extend their window of control by as much as three seasons. General manager Billy Eppler predictably expressed openness to more deals of that nature. Of the other players on the roster, slugger Pete Alonso stands out as the most obvious candidate.
A handful of interesting platoon bats remain available on MLB market
Free agency is slim pickings at this point, with very few potential everyday players left unsigned. There are only 13 hitters who appeared in 100+ games last season that remain available. Only 10 of those names topped 400 plate appearances, and only three topped 500. Jurickson Profar and Elvis Andrus...
Marlins Sign Johan Quezada To Minor League Deal
The Marlins have signed reliever Johan Quezada to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The right-hander will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Quezada, 28, began his professional career in the Twins organization in 2013 after signing as an international amateur. By...
Angelos family drops lawsuits against one another
The ongoing litigation among the members of the Angelos family, who own the Orioles, has been dropped according to court documents first obtained by the Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Barker. The documents state Georgia Angelos and her sons, John and Louis, have agreed that “all claims, including all counterclaims and...
Astros GM comments on extension talks with young All-Star
New Astros general manager Dana Brown recently chatted with Brian McTaggart of MLB.com and was asked whether they have begun extension talks with some of their younger players such as Kyle Tucker. “Tucker, we’ve been in conversation,” Brown said. “Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it’s coming up on the arbitration hearing.”
Mets Claim Sam Coonrod, Designate Khalil Lee
The Mets announced that they have claimed right-hander Sam Coonrod off waivers from the Phillies. The righty had been designated for assignment by the Phils last week to create room on their roster for infielder Josh Harrison. To create space on the roster for Coonrod, outfielder Khalil Lee has been designated for assignment.
Players that could move to the 60-day IL once spring training begins
Just about every baseball team has a full 40-man roster now, with the Astros the only team with an open spot at the moment. That means that just about every transaction, be it a free agent signing or a waiver claim, requires a corresponding move. However, that could soon change...
Sorting through the Brewers' outfield options
The Brewers’ outfield is going to have a different flavor this year compared to 2022. Lorenzo Cain was released in June of last year, Andrew McCutchen reached free agency at season’s end and has since signed with the Pirates, while Hunter Renfroe was dealt to the Angels. That...
Rays, RP Jason Adam discussing multi-year deal
The Rays and right-hander Jason Adam have had some talks about a multi-year deal, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports, in advance of Adam’s upcoming arbitration hearing. Adam is one of seven Rays players who couldn’t reach an agreement with the team before the filing deadline, though...
Angels willing to pay to keep Shohei Ohtani with team
Despite the busy Angels offseason, Shohei Ohtani’s future remains the team’s biggest question in 2023, and Arte Moreno’s decision not to sell the Angels adds another layer of intrigue to Ohtani’s situation. Speaking with reporters (including the Associated Press), Halos GM Perry Minasian reiterated that the...
Orioles' John Means offers update on his recovery from Tommy John surgery
The Orioles’ surprising second-half success came in spite of the loss of their top starter, as John Means was knocked out of action just two appearances into the year by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. That procedure occurred in late April, putting him a little more than nine months into his rehab. Means recently told reporters he’s “right on track” in that process, progressing to throwing from 140 feet off flat ground, via Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. He’s yet to begin throwing anything other than fastballs but indicated he’s likely to throw from a half-mound early in spring training.
Phillies To Sign Kyle Hart To Minor League Deal
The Phillies are in agreement with left-hander Kyle Hart on a minor league deal, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The southpaw will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Hart, 30, will join just his second organization, as he was drafted by the Red Sox and has spent...
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0