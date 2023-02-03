The Orioles’ surprising second-half success came in spite of the loss of their top starter, as John Means was knocked out of action just two appearances into the year by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. That procedure occurred in late April, putting him a little more than nine months into his rehab. Means recently told reporters he’s “right on track” in that process, progressing to throwing from 140 feet off flat ground, via Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. He’s yet to begin throwing anything other than fastballs but indicated he’s likely to throw from a half-mound early in spring training.

