Five for free: What to do in San Francisco this week

Friends of the Urban Forest members plant trees along Linden Street in Hayes Valley in 2010. Friends of the Urban Forest

Plant a tree

Friends of the Urban Forest is hosting a free native and/or fruit-bearing tree giveaway until supplies run out for certain neighborhoods in San Francisco. All are welcome to apply, even if you live outside the designated areas, which include mostly The City's southeastern neighborhoods. Read The Examiner's coverage of the program here .

"Adopt-A-Yard-Tree," ongoing while supplies last. Free. Apply at friendsoftheurbanforest.org .

Learn S.F.-AAPI history

The Sunset branch of the San Francisco Public Library hosts a screening of "Chinatown Rising," a documentary about the Asian American social justice campaigns that shaped The City and Chinatown, told from the perspectives of the young activists on the front lines. Filmmakers Harry and Josh Chuck lead a discussion after the screening of the film.

"Chinatown Rising", 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Sunset Branch, S.F. Public Library, 1305 18th Ave. Free. sfpl.org .

Free museum admission

The first Sunday of every month is Free Admission Day at the Asian Art Museum, which is now showing Yoshida Hodaka's groundbreaking prints, the art of Chinese lacquer and marvels from its permanent collection. Also on Sunday, the museum celebrates Anna Wong, international film star, fashion icon and trailblazer for Asian American representation, who is the first Chinese American to appear on a U.S. coin.

"Free Admission Day," 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb 5. Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St. Free. asianart.org

Free hot dog

Rye Bar, a whiskey-centric stronghold in Nob Hill, has a weekly change of guard. On "Wiener Wednesday," bartenders Mo and Kat also tend a grill, and any patron who orders a Tequila cocktail or shot can get a hot dog for free. All the typical toppings are available.

"Wiener Wednesday," 6 p.m. to close, Wednesdays. Rye Bar, 688 Geary Blvd. Free hot dog with Tequila drink purchase. instagram.com/ryebarsf

Learn to swing dance

The Lindy Hop, which originated in Harlem in the 1920s, is still putting pep in people's step almost a whole century later. Lindy in the Park hosts weekly lessons and casual dances all around The City, but the most popular location by far is the Sunday event in Golden Gate Park. Wear shoes and clothing you can move in — the S.F. Lindy Hoppers intend to move you around.

"Lindy in the Park," noon-3 p.m. Sundays. Next to the bike parking at the De Young Museum, 14 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, #2. Free. lindyinthepark.com