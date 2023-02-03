“I make fiber from trees.”“I tell everyone to ‘buy less, buy better.’”“My mommy makes clothes out of trash.” The panelists at Texworld NYC’s “From Linear to Circular” last week got a laugh at how they, or their kids, explain their sustainability careers to those outside the fashion industry. Unfortunately, comprehension within the industry isn’t always crystal clear, either. Before the fashion industry can close the loop and ease its 17-million-ton textile landfill problem, it needs to educate companies, and consumers, on the need to focus attention on how extending product life cycles can contribute to a circular economy. The panel was part of...

1 DAY AGO