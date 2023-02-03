Read full article on original website
Japan startup selling $550,000 Star Wars-inspired hoverbike to list on NASDAQ
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese startup Aerwins Technologies, which is selling a Star Wars-inspired $555,000 hoverbike, has received approval to list on the NASDAQ in a merger with blank-check firm Pono Capital Corp (PONO.O), the manufacturer said on Friday.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
Radio Ink
Saga Names Schulze Director of E-Commerce
Andrew Schulze gets thenewly created position at Saga. He was most recently SVP of IncentRev, a company he co-founded, in 2006, to provide sales consulting and fulfillment services for online “discount deals” and auctions. Prior to creating his own company, Schulze spent 12 years in sales for both...
insideevs.com
Tesla Co-Founder JB Straubel Offers Insight On Battery Recycling
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ffnews.com
Rising Edge Partners With Mea to Further Its Digital Underwriting Platform
Rising Edge and mea have today announced that Rising Edge has deployed mea ingestion to automate submissions intake, strengthening its position as a global digital MGA. The partnership will allow Rising Edge to accelerate their business and drive efficiencies with streamlined submissions processing, removing the need for underwriters and underwriting assistants to manually input submissions.
blockchainmagazine.net
Importance Of Virtual Reality And Its 3 Main Forms
Many more titans are entering the Metaverse with their unique platforms, including Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Sony, and others. The term “metaverse” didn’t gain popularity until Facebook announced in October 2021 that it would change its name to Meta. Why acted Facebook in this manner?. It’s interesting how...
EU FinTechs Unlock Small Business Growth Using Open Banking
Open banking can help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in more ways than one. In fact, from payment gateways to automatic invoicing software, a variety of Europe-based startups are using the technology to better cater to the needs of the SMB market. Payments Automation. Managing and tracking payments can be...
blockchainmagazine.net
The future of Movie Fandom is bright with blockchain-powered customized NFTs
Are you a movie fan wanting to take your fandom to the next level? Blockchain-powered NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are revolutionizing how fans show their support for filmmakers and enjoy interactive experiences with movies. Introducing wowTalkies, a new platform that offers immersive NFT experiences! Their innovative technology pairs high-quality audio-visual media...
dailycoin.com
Equinoz’s ‘Cybernetics’ Was Sold Out In 4 Minutes On PlayNomm NFT Marketplace
NFT auction on playNomm for a pre-drop event of NFT Korea Festival. Artwork was sold out at its highest buyout of US$16,000 in 4 minutes. On January 31st, on NFT marketplace playNomm (CEO, Sung-Uk Moon), Equinoz’s, one of Superchief Gallery NFT artists, artwork recorded a sold-out 4 minutes into the auction, through the artist’s all-time high buyout price.
thebiochronicle.com
Aluminium Foil Manufacturing Plant 2023-2028: Manufacturing Process, Project Report, Plant Cost, Business Plan, Raw Materials – Syndicated Analytics
Syndicated Analytics latest report titled “Aluminum Foil Plant Project Report: Industry Trends, Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Machinery, Raw Materials, Investment Opportunities, Cost and Revenue 2023-2028” covers all the aspects including industry performance, key success and risk factors, manufacturing requirements, project costs, and economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. required for setting up an aluminum foil manufacturing plant. The study, which is based both on desk research and multiple waves of qualitative primary research, is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the aluminum foil industry in any manner.
Australian startup Recharge wins bid for collapsed UK battery company Britishvolt
An emerging Australian company yet to construct a major project will be responsible for delivering on UK hopes to electrify its automotive industry after outbidding rivals to take over collapsed battery maker Britishvolt. In a whirlwind fortnight, Recharge Industries put together an aggressive package that also revives plans to build...
salestechstar.com
Anthropic Forges Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Deliver Reliable and Responsible AI
Leading AI startup leverages the power of Google Cloud TPUs and GPUs to accelerate safe, cutting-edge AI. Google Cloud announced a new partnership with Anthropic, an AI startup focused on safety and research. Anthropic has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider, giving it the compute power necessary to build reliable and trustworthy AI systems. Additionally, Google Cloud intends to build large-scale, next-generation TPU and GPU clusters that Anthropic plans to use to train and deploy its cutting-edge AI systems.
The A.I. revolution is here: ChatGPT could be the fastest-growing app in history and more than half of traders say it could disrupt investing the most
More than 50% of traders say that A.I. and machine learning will be the most disruptive forces shaping markets over the next three years, according to a new survey.
How SAP, Mention Me Enable Puma to Market Through Customer Data
During last month’s NRF Big Show, executives from Puma and Mention Me took to the SAP Theatre stage to discuss marketing strategies in this post-pandemic period. The session, titled, “How Smart Brands Future-Proof Growth through Customer Advocacy,” featured David Witts, senior manager, CRM, Puma, and Darren Loveday, vice president, business development and solutions consulting, Mention Me. Here, Witts, Loveday, and Robin Barrett Wilson, industry executive adviser, fashion, SAP, discuss the evolving role of data and segmentation in marketing as well as customer acquisition, retention, and the growing importance of advocacy.More from WWDDua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the YearsFront Row at Puma...
thenewscrypto.com
Tech Giant Google Makes $300 Million Investment in AI Firm Anthropic
Microsoft has previously invested millions of dollars into OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT. Google will acquire a share of roughly 10 percent in Anthropic. With Google’s $300 million investment in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, it seems that the AI arms race has started in earnest. The IT giant is investing in the firm in order to strengthen its position as a competitor in the emerging area of generative AI.
NBC New York
ChatGPT Has Made AI the Hot New Thing in Silicon Valley, and Investors Are Suddenly Very Interested
In just a couple of months, the question-and-answer chatbot ChatGPT has become so popular that it's not unusual for users to see a message saying it's at capacity and can't handle any more queries. According to UBS, ChatGPT was averaging about 13 million visitors per day by the end of January.
New Circular Strategy? ‘Sneak it in’ and Make it ‘Authentic’
“I make fiber from trees.”“I tell everyone to ‘buy less, buy better.’”“My mommy makes clothes out of trash.” The panelists at Texworld NYC’s “From Linear to Circular” last week got a laugh at how they, or their kids, explain their sustainability careers to those outside the fashion industry. Unfortunately, comprehension within the industry isn’t always crystal clear, either. Before the fashion industry can close the loop and ease its 17-million-ton textile landfill problem, it needs to educate companies, and consumers, on the need to focus attention on how extending product life cycles can contribute to a circular economy. The panel was part of...
blockchainmagazine.net
Web 1.0 vs Web 2.0 vs Web 3.0: What are The Major Differences?
Web 1.0, Web 2.0, and Web 3.0 are terms used to describe the evolution of the internet and how it has changed over the years. Each of these stages brought new innovations and capabilities to the internet, and understanding these changes is crucial for anyone working in the tech industry. In this article, we will delve into the differences between Web 1.0, Web 2.0, and Web 3.0, so you can get a better understanding of how the internet has evolved and what it means for the future.
monitordaily.com
NETSOL Becomes API Gateway Delivery Partner
NETSOL Technologies, a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, announced it became an API gateway delivery partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS). With this extended APN partnership, NETSOL will have access to AWS API Gateway, a fully managed service that makes it easy for developers to create, publish,...
