5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Heartbeats in the Heartland: A Local Love StoryRakshit ShahRockville, MD
Honeymoon Travels, Valentine's day specialRakshit ShahRockville, MD
mdlottery.com
FAST PLAY Winner from Westminster Slow to Claim $50,000 Prize
A Maryland Lottery player from Westminster and his wife got a nice surprise in November when the husband picked up a $5 FAST PLAY Snowflake Ca$h ticket: a $50,000 top prize. The parents of two young children stopped by Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore months later, on Feb. 3, to claim the windfall. The husband purchased the lucky ticket and an assortment of others at Little George’s of Winfield at 1707 West Liberty Road in Westminster. That’s his usual style of playing – going with a little variety.
mdlottery.com
Baltimore Mom Celebrating $50,000 Scratch-off Win
Denise McIntosh of Baltimore is celebrating a life-changing $50,000 scratch-off prize. A Baltimore mother of two is celebrating a life-changing $50,000 scratch-off prize that she landed during a recent shopping trip to a Towson Walmart. As she visited the store last week, Denise McIntosh paid a visit to the self-serve...
baltimorepositive.com
Bringing the big acts back to Baltimore becomes real with Bruce and The Eagles opening doors to CFG Bank Arena in April
Baltimore Magazine writer Ron Cassie joins Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at State Fare in Catonsville to discuss the future of live music in downtown Baltimore and the big acts and big hopes for a million people visiting the building in the first year. SUMMARY KEYWORDS. baltimore, people,...
mdlottery.com
New York Man Visiting Baltimore Cousin Wins $100,000
New Yorker Prabhjit Singh found his Lottery luck in Maryland, winning $100,000 playing the Six Figures scratch-off. Takes home top prize playing Six Figures scratch-off A lucky scratch-off player from New York is so happy he visited his cousin in Woodlawn last month. While in Maryland, Prabhjit Singh bought a handful of scratch-offs and won $100,000 playing the Six Figures instant ticket.
mdlottery.com
Half-Scratched Deluxe Crossword Game Stuns Player with $50,000 Prize
Confused Germantown man scratches entire game after scanner proclaims big win. A dedicated scratch-off player of 30 years almost missed a winning combination on the 7th edition of the Deluxe Crossword game. The Montgomery County resident found four of eight winning words and only resumed scratching off the rest of the puzzles when a ticket scanner reported he won a $50,000 top prize.
Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims
BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents. John Angelos serves as...
wypr.org
"Arundel Burning"
On January 30, 1956, a devastating fire broke out at Arundel Park during a church fundraiser and oyster roast. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez, husband Kevin welcome baby boy
BALTIMORE -- WJZ is welcoming another baby to the fold! Reporter Cristina Mendez and her husband, Kevin, welcomed Kannon James to the world on Thursday. Congrats! "I was always told the love we have for our children is indescribable, unconditional," she said in an announcement. "We're blessed to say we now know that love and will be soaking up every second of it."Kannon was born on February 2 weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. WJZ recently had something of a baby boom. With the addition of Kannon, and meteorologist Meg McNamara's baby boy on the way, we're looking forward to more celebrations and smiles. RELATED COVERAGE:WJZ Reporter Paul Gessler, Wife Welcome Baby GirlWJZ Anchor Rick Ritter, Wife Nicole Welcome First Child SavannahIt's A Girl! WJZ Executive Producer Miranda Villei Stepp Welcomes Second ChildWJZ's Sean Streicher Welcomes Baby Boy!WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara expecting a baby boy
Owings Mills couple wins free mortgage payments for a year
Next Step Realty announces first time homebuyers Patrick and Lenore as the winners of their Mortgage On The House Sweepstakes
mdlottery.com
Flea Market Visit Pays Off with $50,000 Scratch-off Find
A trip to the flea market put Ernest Saindon of White Plains in the path of Lottery luck. About to head home after perusing the offerings at a local flea market, a retired White Plains welder experienced the find of a lifetime. Ernest Saindon discovered a vintage Gold X20 scratch-off priced at $5 and, after a minute or two of scratching, parlayed that modest investment into a $50,000 payoff.
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
A Maryland man took a chance with a new scratch-off lottery ticket and won the game's first $100,000 top prize.
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
Baltimore dancer traces ‘Park Heights Strut' back to neighborhood two-step
Named after the neighborhood he grew up in, the dance has since become famous across many platforms all over the world.
Pup adopted by family in Columbia to compete in Puppy Bowl
Animal lovers are counting down to the 19th annual Puppy Bowl that's happening this Sunday. The Puppy Bowl is an event meant to help dogs get adopted.
Wbaltv.com
Decadent desserts propelling Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake to next level
The owner of Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is taking his business to the next level. Matthew Featherstone, founder of Hiatus Cheesecake, added his homemade strawberry crumbles onto cakes while frosting others in preparation for a big batch of cheesecakes to go out to Baltimore-area Whole Foods stores. And, with 13 different varieties, there's something for everyone.
Nottingham MD
Parkville man snags winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
PARKVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County resident was a first-time player of the Gold X50 scratch-off from the Maryland Lottery and he indeed struck gold, becoming its first $100,000 top-prize winner. The Parkville man said he plays scratch-offs a few times a month and decided to try his luck with the...
Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile edged out for Grammys
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore-based hardcore rock outfit Turnstile landed Grammy Award nominations for songs off of its latest album "Glow On."However, the band didn't come home with any hardware, losing in all three categories.The band was nominated for best rock performance (Holiday), best rock song (Blackout) and best metal performance (Blackout).Brandi Carlile (Broken Horses) won best rock performance; Ozzy Osbourne (Degradation Rules) won best metal performance; and Brandi Carlile (Broken Horses) won best rock song.The 65th Annual Grammy Awards were held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday. It aired on CBS and was streamed on Paramount+. Turnstile has earned...
Wbaltv.com
Bank of America branch's closure in Brooklyn leads to birth of something new
South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood is getting a huge boost in the rare donation of a bank building. The building on Hanover Street opened in 1952 and served as the backbone of Brooklyn. Prior to Bank of America buying it, the building was a community meeting hall, hosting everything from birthdays and dances to memorials for community members.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
