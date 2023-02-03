Nailbiter: No. 3 LSU rallies in regulation to knock off Georgia in overtime, improves to 22-0 and share of SEC lead

LSU’s indoor track and field teams may not have had all of its bullets in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, but the Tigers still made plenty of noise. Sprinter Favour Ofili captured the 200 meters on the first day of the meet Friday and added a third-place showing in the 60 meters (7.21 seconds) Saturday for the Tigers who traveled with partial teams on both the men’s and women’s side.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO