It's been a great ride for the Winterfest of Wheels car show in Sioux Falls. For the last 15 years, people from all over the upper midwest displayed their one-of-a-kind, and very expensive, custom cars and trucks for a very good cause. All the proceeds from the show go to Cure Kids Cancer and the event has raised over $400,000.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO