Sioux Falls, SD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed

Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating robbery that happened over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls, police are investigating a robbery from Sunday evening. Police say a man was sitting outside his home when a couple of men drove up and asked for some money. The victim said he didn’t have any and the two suspects punched and kicked him until he lost consciousness.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire

Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls Construction Company Faces OSHA Penalties

A Sioux Falls contractor has been cited for ignoring the safety requirements of its employees and gambling with their workers' lives. Not once, but at two separate construction projects. In a statement released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), inspectors were notified on August...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild today; Strong winds and nuisance snow Thursday

It’s a quiet start to the morning in KELOLAND. We expect better conditions in the Black Hills today with pleasant temperatures and fair skies. Expect some more melting snow today in KELOLAND. Notice the decreasing snow in western SD. 50 degree weather today will help that trend even more today in both Rapid City and Pierre.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow squalls blowing in on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of weather that is heading into KELOLAND. Thursday will see the passage of a cold front that will bring snow and wind, along with possible snow squalls. A snow squall is a quick burst of moderate to heavy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tj’s Flight to the Finish underway in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of one Brookings gym are getting fit while raising money for a good cause. 14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristan in an airplane accident. Now, she is keeping his memory alive while helping other kids be able to afford to participate in extracurricular activities, all while helping community members achieve their fitness goals.
BROOKINGS, SD
B102.7

South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife

One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

