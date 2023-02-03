Read full article on original website
Phelps County man charged with the killing of his father
PHELPS COUNTY − A St. James man is charged with the fatal shooting of his father. Samuel Karlinski, 19, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. The Phelps County Sheriff's Department responded to the 12000 block of County Road 2220 in Rolla Monday around 8:51 a.m. A 911 caller said Karlinski had shot his father three times, according to court documents.
Four minors detained for alleged reckless driving in Mexico
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to juveniles recklessly driving a car Sunday night, according to the department. Three juveniles, ranging from 13 to 15 years old, were reportedly chasing another juvenile with the car near the 1200 block of North Clark Street, MPSD said in a news release.
One woman is injured after shooting near Douglass Park
COLUMBIA - One woman is injured after a shooting near Douglass Park late Sunday night. Christian Tabak, Columbia police public information specialist, said the department responded to a shots fired call between Fifth Street and Lyon Street. He said officers then learned a female victim had left the scene and gone to a residence on Providence Road.
Kingdom City business owner pleads guilty to $673k CARES Act fraud
JEFFERSON CITY — A Kingdom City business owner pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to fraudulently receiving more than $673,000 in loans for several businesses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Scott Allen Maples, 39, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty...
Grass fire burns half an acre in Audrain County Tuesday
A grass fire spread through a residential area Tuesday in Mexico, Missouri. A resident at the 600 block of East Orange Street was burning items in his yard when the fire spread beyond his control, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD). The department responded around noon and extinguished...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Columbia
A Columbia convenience store sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket that is worth $1 million after Tuesday night's drawing, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery. The ticket, sold at Alta Convenience on East St. Charles Road, matched all five white-ball numbers — 9, 15, 46, 55 and...
Boone County to offer emergency response training for residents
BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Office of Emergency Management will offer free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training through the month of March. The training is limited to participants 18 years of age or older who live or work in Boone County. According to a press release, non-county residents wishing to participate will be admitted on a case-by-case basis.
Residential structure fire causes at least $80,000 in damages in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to the 300 block of West Leslie Lane early Monday after a fire reportedly started in a residential area, according to CFD. Crews saw significant smoke from the front side of a one-story structure around 1 a.m., the department said in a news release.
City of Columbia extends grace period for late utility payments to those eligible
Eligible Columbia residents will soon have an additional 21 days to pay their utility bill without being charged late fees after the Columbia City Council approved an ordinance creating the extension on Monday night. The change takes effect March 1. Eligibility is based on income, and those who want to...
Riders see lengthy wait times on JEFFTRAN's first day of combined routes
JEFFERSON CITY − Monday marked the first day Jefferson City operated its new three-route bus system. The former system included six routes, but JEFFTRAN announced Friday the routes would be combined and moved to three. The new system raises the interval time between buses up to 80 minutes. That...
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez resigns from police review board
Laura Gutiérrez Pérez announced her resignation from Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board during Monday's City Council meeting — adding to a list of members who have left the board in recent years. Gutiérrez Pérez, who served on the board since last May, said she's seen that the...
Famous campus companion put down after massive stroke, owner says
COLUMBIA - The MU community is mourning the loss of a legendary campus companion. "Harlan was just a symbol of unity to all of Mizzou," MU student Rachel Cook said. "He was the best boy." Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees, had a massive stroke and was put down Tuesday afternoon,...
Columbia City Council to vote on Business Loop Opportunity Campus shelter
COLUMBIA — The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) is seeking approval from the Columbia City Council for a homeless shelter on the northeast corner of the Business Loop and Bowling Street. The Opportunity Campus, which would be run through the VAC, is asking the council for a conditional use permit...
Forecast: Rain will arrive midday and we could get nearly an inch of rainfall
Wednesday will become a rainy day and eventually temps will turn cold to close the week. It has been mild over the last few days where temps have reached the 50s and 60s this week with sunshine. That changes today. Starting this morning, skies will be cloudy with rain developing...
Recreational marijuana sales officially start in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Tuesday marked the first day that Columbia dispensaries were able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use. Other cities within Missouri started selling as early as Friday. Columbia dispensaries had to wait until City Council voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, in...
Missouri nearly doubles Illinois' opening-day sales of adult use marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri marijuana dispensaries sold $12,689,965 of cannabis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, during the opening weekend of adult use sales in the state, the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) said Monday. On Friday, dispensaries sold more than $5 million of marijuana — which is nearly double the...
Mexico varsity boys and girls defend home court against Marshall
COLUMBIA - The Mexico Bulldogs girls basketball team defeated the Marshall Owls by a score of 54-46 in the first game of the doubleheader. This game went back and fourth until the end, where Mexico would use free throws to separate themselves. Mexico's Alexis Willer would kick things off in...
First listening session held for community to discuss Boone County ARPA funds
HALLSVILLE - The Boone County Commission hosted its first of many planned community information and listening sessions concerning the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding at Hallsville City Hall Tuesday night. The first round of funding will allocate up to $15 million in relief aid. Northern district commissioner...
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Feb. 8
The Boone County Commission held the first of many planned community information and listening sessions concerning the distribution of ARPA funds at Hallsville City Hall, Tuesday night. The first round of funding will provide $15 million in relief in response to the COVID-19 relief package. Spending must benefit people and...
Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday advertising a closing sale with 10% to 30% off the entire store, according to the Columbia Missourian. It is near the vacant Macy's building, which closed in 2016.
