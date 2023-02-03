Read full article on original website
Interstitial Ads: How to Boost Revenue While Maintaining UX
Interstitial ads are full-screen advertisements that pop up between the user's current page and the page they intend to navigate to. These ads are hard to overlook and require users to take action in order to proceed to their intended destination. The main drawback of interstitial ads is their effect on user experience (UX) A new study shows how you can implement them while still maintaining user experience.
Spacial Crowdsourcing and Its Applications: Web Mapping
This series of articles will look at 3 common categories of spacial or “feet-on-street” crowdsourcing – along with the use cases – that improve our daily lives both as private citizens and consumers, as well as business owners. The first article will cover spatial crowdsourcing and web mapping; the second one will explain crowdsourcing in the context of brick-and-mortar retail; and the last article will dive into crowd-assisted strategies involved in verification of business information.
NX Generators: The Solution to Boring Tasks
NX generators are a powerful tool for automating repetitive and tedious tasks in software development. These generators serve as blueprints for generating single files or even complete new projects, making them the perfect solution for streamlining your workflow and saving you time.
How to Detect Text Generated by Artificial Intelligence
A Turing test on Turing tests TL;DR: A new tool to detect A.I. generated texts.ME: Explain how to detect AI text generatedChatGPT: Detection of AI-generated text can be challenging, but there are several methods that can be used.
Industrial Design: Why Do Product Shapes Change Over Time?
According to [Research and Markets], the world's branch of industrial design services was about $2.2 bln in 2020. Experts believe that this sphere will reach $ 2.9 billion by 2027. The global industrial design market is expected to grow by 3.9% yearly.
Create React App is Dead! Here are Some Alternatives
Create React App seems abandoned and dead. I want to show you some great alternatives that we personally use at CroCoder. T3 Stack is a web development stack created by Theo that focuses on simplicity, modularity, and full-stack type safety. Its core pieces are Next.js, TypeScript, and Tailwind CSS. T3 Stack is a great alternative to Create React App (CRA) because it offers superior performance, faster development time, and is actively maintained. Vite + React is a great alternative to Create React App (CRA) because it offers superior performance and faster development time. Additionally, Next.js is a frontend framework that is built on top of React and is designed to improve the performance, user experience, and SEO of web applications. It provides an out-of-the-box solution for server-side rendering (SSR) of React components, which allows for simple indexable HTML to be sent to the user, making it easier for web crawlers to read the text content of the application, thereby improving its visibility in search engines.
Help Users Determine Their Carbon Footprint With These APIs
Nowadays a lot of websites and apps offer the service of calculating your carbon emissions and the ways to offset them. The websites and apps providing such services have various types of APIs at their disposal, and here are some of the most popular ones.
How to Find Your Saved WiFi Password on iPhone and iPad
It’s actually quite easy to find the password for a wifi network you’ve already connected to on your iPhone.
Optimizing eCPM for Interstitial Ads in Mobile Applications
A cross-platform mobile app published on Google Play and Apple App Store. For monetization, I use fullscreen advertisement blocks from AdMob and Yandex. At the app level, I control how often I want to show the advertisement. Each interstitial ad block can be given a minimum eCPM threshold, or rely on optimization from the advertising network itself. Let's try to optimize it!
How NFTs Fuel Innovative Businesses
In the next decade, most digital assets being traded peer-to-peer (or B2B) will be NFTs. From social proof to virtual fashion and engaged communities, N FTs are revolutionizing the way we do business and creating unique and unforeseen business opportunities.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 37
Drill 40 The small r given in the first line in drill forty cannot be made at a high rate of speed, as the form requires a checking of movement at the top to form the shoulder. Study the parts of the letter shown before the first completed form.
Deciding What Kind of Exchange Is Best for Your Token
After the collapse of FTX, users began to withdraw funds from centralized exchanges. This has led some crypto projects to be warry to list tokens there. It seems to them that all CEXs may start to go bankrupt, which is why companies are looking toward listing on the DEX. The fact that centralized exchanges have more users gives better opportunities for the projects. But there are several reasons why they should choose CEX.
Process Automation with Azure Functions and TagUI
Azure Functions is a cloud service available on-demand that provides the infrastructure and resources needed to run applications. TagUI is an open-source Robotic Process Automation (RPA) tool developed by AI Singapore and the community to help you rapidly automate your repetitive or time-critical tasks — use cases include process automation, data acquisition and testing of web apps.
3 Golden-Goose Recommendation Systems and The Next Frontier
Apps that use personalized website recommendation systems in particular have come a long way. The systems use algorithms and machine learning techniques to suggest websites and content that are tailored to the individual user. The first personalized recommendation systems appeared in the late 1990s, with the launch of Amazon's "Customers Who Bought This Item Also Bought"
Understanding Tasks, BackgroundWorkers, and Threads
Tasks, Threads, or BackgroundWorkers are all ways to run concurrent code in C#. In this article, we will explore how each one operates at a high level. In most modern.NET applications and libraries you’ll see things converging to Tasks.
Think Like Einstein to Achieve Your Goals
Be honest. Who here is guilty of starting more projects than you finish? It's not a sign of laziness; in fact, it shows your tenacity and lust for life. You get excited about trying something new and go for it. I admire that. Perhaps you identified a bunch of weak spots in your company's culture, and you started six different initiatives to address them. You made great progress on each, but at some point, they all just... fizzled out. Maybe you have a list of personal development goals or New Year's resolutions that you've been chipping away at. You joined a gym, started a morning routine, and dove into a bunch of books. It's now a few weeks into the year and your new habits are nowhere to be found. The issue is that – while yes, it's good to have many aspirations – you can't spread yourself thin and expect big results. Just ask Einstein.
How to Get Low-Cost Internet And Slash Your Bill
Are you tired of paying for internet access at home? Do you want to know of ways to slash your bill? You’re in luck! There are several possible ways to get low-cost, if not free, internet access at home.
Exploring the .NET Core and Python Union
Python is a powerful and versatile programming language that has become increasingly popular. For many, it’s one of the very first programming languages they pick up when getting started. Some of the highest traffic posts on my blog many years after they were written look at using C# and Python together.
How to Win Pitch Competitions Against People Using ChatGPT
So everyone is experimenting with ChatGPT trying to hack their way to a winning text. And of course, it’s not surprising people in the industry are now suggesting it can be used for writing or editing a pitch script.
5 Steps for Dockerizing NestJs With Prisma
In this article, we show how to dockerize our NestJS + Prisma application. We go beyond the basics, following the best practices from [Dockerfiles] and [Snyk] Our final `Dockerfile`
