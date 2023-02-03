Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
Three men in Seattle, two in Baton Rouge in police custody after fatal drug deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in Seattle and two in Baton Rouge after a fatal drug deal last year. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the Willowbend Lake Apartments around 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Bennett-Smith, 29, dead outside of the apartment. Two other men were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Murder trial begins Tuesday in 2019 shooting of 22-year-old on Louisiana Avenue
The murder trial for a Lafayette man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man at a Louisiana Avenue apartment complex in March 2019 began Tuesday with a review of the physical evidence documented at the scene. Taveon Leary, 23, faces a second-degree murder charge in the March 24, 2019 shooting...
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has reported the arrest of a man suspected of the murder of Timothy Chapman during an armed robbery on December 19, 2022. The Baton Rouge Police...
Man accused of trying to run over neighbor after domestic dispute
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly tried to run over his neighbor in a Dodge truck following a domestic dispute. According to arrest records from the Baton Rouge Police Department, a victim told police Victor Vasquez-Mejia came home intoxicated and...
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
Baton Rouge man wanted as suspect in Alexandria deadly shooting, officials say
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
Deputies arrest 5 in connection with deadly drug-related shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge at that occurred on in the 11000 block of Mead Road on November 23, 2022.
Sheriff: Man was carrying infant when he shot victim in Ascension Parish, fled from deputies
ST. AMANT - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly fled from a shooting scene with his infant child Monday morning. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting near John Leblanc Boulevard and Airline Highway shortly after midnight Monday morning. Justin Chriss woke up to...
3 arrested in Seattle, 2 in Baton Rouge for Mead Road drug heist that caused deadly shootout
Three men from Washington state and two from Baton Rouge have been arrested for murder and other crimes related to a drug heist turned shootout that left one dead and two wounded at a Mead Road apartment complex. New details released by law enforcement on Tuesday paint a fuller picture...
APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge
Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Police used helicopter to track down man accused of stunt driving in busy intersection
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of drag racing who fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase Feb. 3. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Choctaw and North Flannery Drives on reports of a "street takeover" by street car gang "2ActiveBR" shortly before midnight.
Decade after Baton Rouge woman's disappearance, jury seated in long-awaited murder trial
BATON ROUGE - More than a decade after Oscar Lozada allegedly killed and dismembered his wife, a jury has been seated in the accused killer's murder trial. The selection process started Monday morning and continued into Tuesday afternoon, with a jury of nine women and three men being seated. The defense previously objected to having a mostly female jury, given the nature of the allegations.
Baton Rouge 6th Grader Arrested After Handing Out 'Gummies' at School, One Child Hospitalized
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School.
Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says
A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
Case of Lafayette officer fired over hog-tying incident back before Fire and Police Board Wednesday
After more than two and a half years of back and forth, the case of a Lafayette Police Department officer who was fired by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in July 2020 is going back before the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Wednesday. At the board’s monthly meeting,...
Man shot girlfriend's brother, then fled with baby before being arrested, deputies say
A St. Amant man holding his infant daughter shot and wounded his longtime girlfriend’s brother early Monday, triggering an hourslong manhunt that ended when he and the child were found at a home along La. 22, the Ascension Parish sheriff’s office said. Tyron Jones, 35, was arrested and...
Court documents reveal new details in 2020 Marigny Circle homicide in Lafayette
Court documents allege the suspect in a 2020 fatal shooting at a Marigny Circle apartment shot the victim while purchasing marijuana, then hid the gun used in the shooting at an acquaintance’s house. On Oct. 13, 2020, 35-year-old Loveless Willis was fatally shot in his apartment in the 100...
