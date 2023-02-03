ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town

BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
Three men in Seattle, two in Baton Rouge in police custody after fatal drug deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in Seattle and two in Baton Rouge after a fatal drug deal last year. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the Willowbend Lake Apartments around 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Bennett-Smith, 29, dead outside of the apartment. Two other men were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
Deputies arrest 5 in connection with deadly drug-related shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge at that occurred on in the 11000 block of Mead Road on November 23, 2022.
APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge

Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Decade after Baton Rouge woman's disappearance, jury seated in long-awaited murder trial

BATON ROUGE - More than a decade after Oscar Lozada allegedly killed and dismembered his wife, a jury has been seated in the accused killer's murder trial. The selection process started Monday morning and continued into Tuesday afternoon, with a jury of nine women and three men being seated. The defense previously objected to having a mostly female jury, given the nature of the allegations.
Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says

A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
