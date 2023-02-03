ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why AI-generated hands are the stuff of nightmares, explained by a scientist

Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Whether it's hands with seven fingers or extra long palms, AI just can’t seem to get it right. This year, artificial intelligence has won art competitions, dominated the internet, passed law exams and proved that it is the technology of the future… but it still can’t accurately make a hand.
game-news24.com

Marvel videogame curse continues as The Midnight Suns confirmed a major flop

Marvels Midnight Suns bad game, poor sales (pic: 2K) Darkness Suns was confirmed as a sales failure, despite positive reviews, making it third of the series of Marvel’s a row to do poorly. You thought the idea of making a Marvel video game was a literal license to print...
game-news24.com

GTA 5 has sold 1,75,000,000 copies, since Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 50,000,000

The GTA 5 was very successful (pic: Rockstar Games) Like it was believed that GTA was the first game of all time, the game has reached 395 million sales. It’s peculiarly difficult to know exactly how much video games sell. Most publishers don’t publish sales figures. Then, I wonder what the answer is for most games like mobile games – even an online casino.
Ars Technica

Donkey Kong cheating case rocked by photos of illicit joystick modification

Over the years, King of Kong star Billy Mitchell has seen his world-record Donkey Kong scores stripped, partially reinstated, and endlessly litigated, both in actual court and the court of public opinion. Through it all, Mitchell has insisted that every one of his records was set on unmodified Donkey Kong arcade hardware, despite some convincing technical evidence to the contrary.
game-news24.com

New Nintendo Direct confirmed it before Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released

Leaks indicated that it was about to play on the Nintendo Direct Live yesterday, and the publisher confirmed that earlier today. The second live is scheduled to be live on Feb. 8th at 4 pm CT. The Nintendo Direct live will likely be focused on the upcoming Zelda title, which...
game-news24.com

Avatar 2 boxes: Two movies are stronger this weekend

The third of the third king at the age of 18 was reopened on February 5:23, v. Jusuf Hatic. The last of Avatar two on the cinemas seemed to have been dawning on the weekend, with two newcomers taking the lead up to The Way of Water. Since the movie...
game-news24.com

Play Vi like that, guide for the bo Vi jungle

Here is the full guide to play Vi in League of Legends season 13 like the godlike Chinese jungle player Bo. Image Credits | Riot Games. Guide Bo Vi Jungle Everything you need to know. Vi became popular both in solo and professional play during the new season of League...
game-news24.com

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Direct Presentation Set for February 8th

It turns out the recent rumours proved true- a Nintendo Direct presentation has been announced and set for tomorrow, February 8. The game will live at 2 PM ET while according to Nintendo, a maximum of forty minutes is about to be used on the Switch in the first half of 2023.
game-news24.com

How does Hogwarts Legacy do? – The first review will vote on the first book

They are showing the first review of Hogwarts’s Legacy and the votes of the new WB Games game set in the Magical World often seem discrete, even if there’s a dwindling drop. At the time of putting in Hogwarts Legacy a Metascore for PS5-the only version that’s tested...
game-news24.com

Kill monsters To Save Princess Codes

Want the most useful Kill Monsters To Save Princess codes? Well, you’ve gone right. In this guide, we discuss the latest active codes you can redeem for free. There are currency, boosters, items in the game, etc. We keep updated this list as soon as new codes are available. So please bookmark this page and look back.
game-news24.com

NCSoft West: Fired 20 percent of employees, so did the CEO

February 6th, 2023 at 3:00 – By Matthias Bruckle The tech industry’s struggling with problems and gaming sector isn’t safe from them either. And yet this number is shocking: In 2015, NNSoft lost 20 percent of its employees, but was also the CEO. How does this affect games like Guild Wars 2, Blade & Soul, and the release of Throne & Liberty?
game-news24.com

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have a special Valentines Day Tera Raid ring

They’re adorable. (pic: Serebii.net) In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a new Tera Raid is being added, with the only romantic couple with the games. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now offering new furron adventures a week or two now, giving you the chance to catch rare varieties or collect hard-to-find items and drops.
game-news24.com

Mercy mains baffled by unexpected nerfs to hero in latest Overwatch 2 patch

A new season coming soon to Overwatch 2 brings a new battle pass, a map rotation, and an array of balance changes to change the meta. But players don’t expect one adjust at all, and they were shocked when they discovered them in the patch notes. Mercy received a...
game-news24.com

Using the coda fan’s Fortnite Creative map, he keeps the maps from costing 70

One of the maps he has recreated is a biography of the actor. After spending hundreds of dollars on Call Of Duty, one player found a cost-effective alternative using Fortnites Creative. If you count the next Warzone Mobile title, there are now 50 games in total that are part of...

