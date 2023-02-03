Read full article on original website
kut.org
As storms threaten more power outages, Austin officials say cleanup could take months
As Austin recovers from last week's ice storm, officials say another front Tuesday could further cripple the city's electrical infrastructure. At a briefing before City Council, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said she still couldn't provide an exact time for when customers could expect the lights to come back on. Some residents have been without electricity for a week.
kut.org
Austin Energy says storms could delay repairs but most should still get power back by Sunday
Austin Energy said it expects Tuesday's weather to cause delays restoring service to all its customers, but most should have power by Sunday. "We're expecting some some bad weather tomorrow and Wednesday, specifically where we could have storms, cloudy skies, lightning and high winds," Matt Mitchell, a spokesperson for the utility, told KUT. "All of that inhibits restoration efforts. We'll still have crews working 24/7. That won't change. But obviously, when you have windy conditions like that, it's harder to be up in the air in bucket trucks or climbing poles. It makes it more treacherous to run wires."
kut.org
What do you want to ask Austin Energy and the City of Austin about the power outages?
What do you want to ask Austin Energy and the City of Austin about the power outages?. We're planning to host a radio town hall with representatives from Austin Energy, the City of Austin and KUT reporters in the coming days. What would you ask the people in charge of the city's electric system about their preparation and the response to the ice storm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Austinites? We ask that your questions be constructive (though feel free to vent a little), and keep in mind that your question might not be posed for a few days.
kut.org
The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others
The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the West Side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
kut.org
Austin ordered to pay South Terminal operator $90 million in eminent domain fight at ABIA
The City of Austin should pay $90 million to evict the company running the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, a panel of special commissioners ordered in Travis County Probate Court. The amount awarded by the special commissioners — three landowners with no stake in the deal who were appointed...
kut.org
Pflugerville ISD is now considering closing only one school: Dessau Elementary
Pflugerville ISD is considering closing Dessau Elementary as part of an effort to cut costs in the face of a multimillion-dollar budget deficit. When PfISD officials first announced they were looking at school closures in mid-December, there were six different elementary campuses on the chopping block. But last month — after 10 community meetings — that changed. Superintendent Douglas Killian said at a board meeting on Jan. 19 that the district was researching the impact of closing one to two elementary schools and that it was choosing between three campuses: Dessau, Parmer Lane and River Oaks.
kut.org
The results of the 2022 Greater Austin Music Census are in
The cost of living is pushing people in Austin’s music scene out of the city, a new census shows. The Greater Austin Music Census found 84% of respondents who identified as performers, songwriters or producers plan on continuing in music over the next three years. But when asked if they plan on staying in Austin, that percentage dropped to 64%.
kut.org
Taylor native and 'World's Fastest Man' Fred Kerley honored with hometown mural
Fred Kerley said only one thing was going through his mind last July when he crossed the 100-meter finish line at the 2022 World Athletic Championship in Eugene, Ore.: "I got it. I got the gold." Now, that moment has been immortalized in a mural in Kerley's hometown of Taylor.
