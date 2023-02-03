What do you want to ask Austin Energy and the City of Austin about the power outages?. We're planning to host a radio town hall with representatives from Austin Energy, the City of Austin and KUT reporters in the coming days. What would you ask the people in charge of the city's electric system about their preparation and the response to the ice storm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Austinites? We ask that your questions be constructive (though feel free to vent a little), and keep in mind that your question might not be posed for a few days.

