24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
New tax changes mean more cash for most Washington residentsR.A. HeimWashington State
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
The Suburban Times
Have you ever wondered how the City of Puyallup operates?
City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Registration opens March 1st for spring classes in April. Learn more here.
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens
WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
southsoundbiz.com
Lacey Neighborhood Grant Program Taking Applications for 2023
The City of Lacey announced last week that it is now accepting applications for the 2023 round of the Lacey Neighborhood Grant Program. The matching-grant program awards up to $2,500 for projects supporting community pride, working to beautify the city, and expanding community involvement among residents, according to a release. The program is now also open to formally recognized Homeowners Associations and informal neighborhoods located within Lacey city limits, the release added.
southsoundbiz.com
Federal Grant Dedicates Millions in Funding to Local Housing Projects
Last week, the Washington State Department of Commerce was awarded a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development intended to provide new housing for people experiencing homelessness in Island, Klickitat, Mason, Skamania, Thurston, Whatcom, and Yakima counties. “Availability of rapid housing and supportive services is...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts
Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
southsoundbiz.com
South Sound Housing Availability Still Tight to Start 2023
The median sales price of single-family homes and condominiums combined in Pierce County dipped slightly in January from a year ago but rose from December, according to figures released today by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. All South Sound counties, except Lewis County, posted year-over-year median-price declines. Thurston County was...
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
myedmondsnews.com
Beloved Orca sculpture returns to Edmonds
More than 200 people gathered at the Salish Sea Brewing Company’s Boathouse Tap Room Sunday evening to be part of a gala celebration marking the return of what is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community – artist John Hurley’s driftwood Orca.
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup’s Rumor of the Month for February
City of Lakewood announcement. Rumor: “I heard that our Puyallup Police Officers really love donuts.”. Yes, our officers love donuts…especially ones with sprinkles! The history behind police officers’ love affair with the humble donut goes back many decades. Legend has it that back in the 40s and 50s, before 24-hour restaurants and fast-food chains, the only place open in the wee hours to get a snack was the donut shop. These stores often opened early, around 4 am, to beat the breakfast rush. Officers working the graveyard shift would often visit these establishments for a cup of coffee and a quick, affordable snack…a donut. If you had to work at 4 am, wouldn’t you want a donut too?
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Seattle, lottery officials said....
southsoundbiz.com
Burkhart Dental Supply Names National Sales Director
Tacoma-based Burkhart Dental Supply has hired Brian Broncatti as its national sales director. Broncatti, who has been in the dental industry for more than 25 years, most recently served as the commercial vice president of Dexis Imaging at Envista. Throughout his career, Broncatti has served in several leadership roles covering...
foodieflashpacker.com
12 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
Washington in the United States of America is home to the port city of Tacoma. Given that it offers the best weather for vacations and delights over the holidays, it is a lovely city. Tacoma also goes by the nickname “the City of Destiny” since the Northern Pacific Railroad chose...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
Where are the most car break-ins in Seattle?
Data shows Seattle recorded its lowest number of car break-ins in a decade last year, but the Seattle Police Department says the numbers aren’t telling the full story.
Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country
One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com. While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list. A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.
q13fox.com
Washington's Lottery reveals where winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was sold
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn...
southsoundbiz.com
Business Leaders Focus on Marketing at CEO Roundtable
What should business leaders do with their marketing strategies during times of recession? That question guided a conversation at a CEO roundtable held at the Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston last week. One common idea shared by several speakers — including Shaun Carson, senior vice president of marketing...
Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?
It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
