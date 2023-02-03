Read full article on original website
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. Rock Rapids Development Director Micah Freese tells us he was told that the Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents’...
Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
Stray of the Day: Meet Dollar
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Dollar, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, cream-and-white tabby kitten. He was found on the 2200 block of Geneva Street. The shelter says he’s a mellow, laidback guy who just wants someone to chill with. He costs a little more than a dollar, but the […]
Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee Winners
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Knights of Columbus held their annual spelling bee competition at the Wansink Center at the Village Northwest Unlimited campus on January 28th. Jim Gude tells KIWA individuals who placed first or second in each grade level will go on to the regional level of the competition. This competition will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Milford on February 19th at 1:00 p.m.
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
Knights of Columbus Free Throw Winners
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Knights of Columbus held their annual free throw competition on January 28th. Jim Gude of Knight of Columbus tells KIWA that the free throw competition took place at the Wansink Center on the Village Northwest Unlimited campus. The first place winners went to the district level of the competition in Granville on February 6th. At the district level they threw 25 free throws.
Newer Car Destroyed In Car Fire North of Orange City
Orange City, Iowa — An SUV was destroyed in a fire on Monday morning, February 6, 2023, near Orange City. According to Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel, at about 7:55 a.m., the Orange City Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle fire north of 410th Street on Jackson Avenue, about two miles north of Orange City.
David Roth
David Roth age 84, of Tempe, AZ, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, AZ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, February 17th at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sibley, IA, with Father Siby Punnoose as celebrant. Burial will be in the Gilman Township Cemetery in Ashton, IA.
“Great Progress” Being Made On $8 Million Unity Christian Project
Orange City, Iowa — Construction continues on two school construction projects in Orange City. On the eastern side of town the public school, MOC/Floyd Valley is building a new elementary school. Meanwhile, on the west side of town, Unity Christian High School is also undergoing a construction project. Unity...
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
Sioux City’s solid waste collection contract ending soon
Sioux City's contract for solid waste collection and recycling is set to expire June 30th.
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
Little Sioux Scout Ranch has been purchased
The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has officially purchased the Little Sioux Scout Ranch from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a call around noon on Sunday after receiving reports of smoke coming from inside a home. When crews arrived at the home on north Nesmith Ave, they confirmed the reports and declared a working structure fire. Everyone in the home had evacuated before crews arrived and units were able to extinguish the fire on the main level and attic of the home within five minutes.
Lenora Faye Mulder
Lenora Faye Mulder, age 95, of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Fieldcrest Assisted Living in Sheldon, Iowa. Her funeral service will be Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at First Reformed Church in Sheldon, Iowa with Rev. Paul Van Maaren officiating. Private Family Burial...
Verna Stettnichs
Verna Stettnichs age 83 of George, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home in George, Iowa. Her Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Boyden, Iowa with Rev. Jacob Sandholm officiating. Burial will be in...
From landmarks to apartments: Developers plan to turn downtown Sioux City buildings into residences
Several buildings along Sioux City's Historic 4th Street have been purchased by developers with plans to turn those places into apartments.
Sports Schedule For Tuesday February 7th
Doubleheader basketball on the air Tuesday with Okoboji at Sheldon on KIWA AM/1550. On KIWA FM 105.3 its Sioux Center at Boyden Hull. Pregame for the girls at 5:50. Opening tip at 6:00. Boys games to follow. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. Video stream for the Orab games. Girls Basketball. Okoboji at...
Information sought in Iowa billboard theft
ORANGE CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a college billboard theft near Orange City, Iowa. The theft occurred at some point between Jan. 16 and 28, at the intersection of 470th St. and Jackson Ave., one mile south of Orange City, Iowa.
Hull man arrested for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.
