Las Vegas, NV

cdrecycler.com

Tana to feature Shark 440Teco at ConExpo/Con-Agg

Tana North America and Humdinger Equipment feature several pieces of equipment at ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas March 14-18. One of the machines on display will be the Tana Shark 440Teco, a versatile mobile waste shredder. The Shark 440Teco controls particle size between 2 inches to 20 inches and offers improved fuel efficiency and low operating costs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdrecycler.com

Mattress recycling helps to cut emissions, reduce water and energy consumption

A life cycle analysis of the Mattress Recycling Council’s (MCR’s) California operations conducted by an independent party found that the program provides significant environmental benefits, including substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions along with water and energy usage. MRC has operated a statewide mattress recycling program in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Launch Minnesota Announces a New Initiative for Startups and Small Businesses

Launch Minnesota is partnering with coworking spaces and economic development agencies statewide on a new initiative to foster connections with local experts for startups and small businesses at all stages. St. Paul - Launch Minnesota, a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) led initiative dedicated to growing Minnesota's...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Owner of Chuck and Don's files for bankruptcy, plans sale

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Woodbury-based company that owns Chuck and Don's pet stores in Minnesota has filed for bankruptcy and is now planning a sale. Independent Pet Partners Holdings reports it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. The company owns four store brands including Chuck and Don's, Kriser's Natural Pet, Loyal Companions, and Natural Pawz.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

(ABC 6 News) – Applications are now open for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block grant program through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The Specialty Crop Block grant program funds projects that will increase Minnesota grown specialty crops’ competitiveness in domestic and foreign markets. MDA is using the program...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021

If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000. Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers,...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Department of Commerce warning Minnesota homeowners of scam

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Department of Commerce is warning Minnesota homeowners of bogus warranty letters being sent out by companies with names like "Home Warranty Direct" or "Home Warranty Solutions." The letters use fake warnings that tell the homeowner that their warranty is expiring or may be expiring...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAW

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
WISCONSIN STATE
kfgo.com

Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming

MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota

SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
MINNESOTA STATE

