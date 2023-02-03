Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
cdrecycler.com
Tana to feature Shark 440Teco at ConExpo/Con-Agg
Tana North America and Humdinger Equipment feature several pieces of equipment at ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas March 14-18. One of the machines on display will be the Tana Shark 440Teco, a versatile mobile waste shredder. The Shark 440Teco controls particle size between 2 inches to 20 inches and offers improved fuel efficiency and low operating costs.
Hydrogen is supplementing natural gas, but critics remain wary
Hydrogen can comprise up to five percent of a home's natural gas. Deposit PhotosA Minnesota energy provider is successfully injecting hydrogen into natural gas lines, but scalability remains a major concern.
cdrecycler.com
Mattress recycling helps to cut emissions, reduce water and energy consumption
A life cycle analysis of the Mattress Recycling Council’s (MCR’s) California operations conducted by an independent party found that the program provides significant environmental benefits, including substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions along with water and energy usage. MRC has operated a statewide mattress recycling program in California...
redlakenationnews.com
Launch Minnesota Announces a New Initiative for Startups and Small Businesses
Launch Minnesota is partnering with coworking spaces and economic development agencies statewide on a new initiative to foster connections with local experts for startups and small businesses at all stages. St. Paul - Launch Minnesota, a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) led initiative dedicated to growing Minnesota's...
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
fox9.com
Owner of Chuck and Don's files for bankruptcy, plans sale
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Woodbury-based company that owns Chuck and Don's pet stores in Minnesota has filed for bankruptcy and is now planning a sale. Independent Pet Partners Holdings reports it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. The company owns four store brands including Chuck and Don's, Kriser's Natural Pet, Loyal Companions, and Natural Pawz.
One Of The 'Quietest Places In The World' Is Right Here In Minnesota
In a lab, to be specific.
KAAL-TV
Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
(ABC 6 News) – Applications are now open for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block grant program through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The Specialty Crop Block grant program funds projects that will increase Minnesota grown specialty crops’ competitiveness in domestic and foreign markets. MDA is using the program...
KIMT
100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040 raises concerns in Minnesota
The Minnesota Senate has given the ‘OK’ for the 100 percent by 2040 bill, which aims to have carbon-free electricity, or “clean energy” by the year 2040.The Senate approved the bill last week to for utility companies to toss out usage of coal and natural gases.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021
If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000. Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers,...
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
BEST Frozen Pizza For Super Bowl Sunday Makes Minnesota Happy
Driving your cart through the grocery store aisles has become depressing. Empty shelves, short supplies, and higher prices are seen every week. It's seen from the produce department to the frozen food section. There are many ways to save on making dinner for the family including buying individual ingredients and...
Department of Commerce warning Minnesota homeowners of scam
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Department of Commerce is warning Minnesota homeowners of bogus warranty letters being sent out by companies with names like "Home Warranty Direct" or "Home Warranty Solutions." The letters use fake warnings that tell the homeowner that their warranty is expiring or may be expiring...
Minnesota witness describes green glowing rectangle-shaped object
A Minnesota witness at Ely reported watching a bright, glowing green, rectangle-shaped object at 7:35 p.m. on February 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gas Prices Fall for the First Time in 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the first time this year the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil. Gas Buddy says it's not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be...
WSAW
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
Surprise! The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
kfgo.com
Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming
MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
fox9.com
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota
SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About Minnesota That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
The Land of 10,000 Lakes is a pretty fascinating place, but those unfamiliar with it may not be aware of some of the most interesting Minnesota facts. Here are a few that we thought folks might like to know about. Did anything on this list surprise you? What are some...
