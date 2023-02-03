ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

shefinds

Anderson Cooper Presses Prince Harry For An Answer As To Why He And Meghan Markle Don’t Just Renounce Their Royal Titles

There was a lot to unpack from the highly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview between Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry that aired on CBS on Sunday, January 8th. The Duke of Sussex, 38, treated us to a *lot* of new information, but one thing that gripped royal fans (and royal critics alike!) the most – aside from the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William – was the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, which many critics believe they should be stripped of now that they have stepped back as senior royals.
Us Weekly

King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir

Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
msn.com

Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming

Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Offered Meghan Markle a Surprisingly Generous Proposition About Her Role in the Firm During Their First Meeting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle’s introduction to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly a dream come true — the monarch was charmed by her future granddaughter-in-law. What’s surprising is the report that the Queen was fine with Meghan’s career as an actress, and she made her an offer that many performers probably wouldn’t have refused.  According to an excerpt from the upcoming book, Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait by palace insider Gyles Brandreth, via the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth had a surprisingly modern take on Meghan’s acting...
Time Out Global

Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home

If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
People

Kate Middleton Had the Perfect Response to a Man Who Was 'Nervous' to Take a Selfie with Her

The Princess of Wales took her campaign for children on the road in Leeds, where she surprised shoppers runnings errands at Kirkgate Market Kate Middleton is taking her campaign to highlight the importance of the early years of a child's life to new levels. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales, 41, traveled to the northern English city of Leeds to talk to locals about her new initiative. Kate's new campaign, Shaping Us, kicked off on Monday to raise awareness and get a conversation going on the importance of the first years of life....
The Independent

Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana

The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.During her visit at the time of the US Aids...
CNN

CNN

