Anderson Cooper Presses Prince Harry For An Answer As To Why He And Meghan Markle Don’t Just Renounce Their Royal Titles
There was a lot to unpack from the highly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview between Anderson Cooper and Prince Harry that aired on CBS on Sunday, January 8th. The Duke of Sussex, 38, treated us to a *lot* of new information, but one thing that gripped royal fans (and royal critics alike!) the most – aside from the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William – was the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles, which many critics believe they should be stripped of now that they have stepped back as senior royals.
King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir
Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
msn.com
Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming
Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
The important eye-contact rule Kate Middleton 'never' breaks on royal walkabouts revealed
The Princess of Wales's relationship with the media on walkabouts 'mirrors' that of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to royal insiders
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
Kate Middleton is beautiful in blue as she shares new video to promote her Shaping Us campaign
In the clip, which was shared on the Princess of Wales' Instagram page for the campaign, she donned a bespoke Jenny Packham dress which she first wore during a visit to Northern Ireland in 2019.
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Offered Meghan Markle a Surprisingly Generous Proposition About Her Role in the Firm During Their First Meeting
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle’s introduction to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly a dream come true — the monarch was charmed by her future granddaughter-in-law. What’s surprising is the report that the Queen was fine with Meghan’s career as an actress, and she made her an offer that many performers probably wouldn’t have refused. According to an excerpt from the upcoming book, Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait by palace insider Gyles Brandreth, via the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth had a surprisingly modern take on Meghan’s acting...
Prince William's Beard Goes Viral After Harry's 'Spare' Jealousy Claim
A TikTok video showing Prince William with a beard has been viewed over 1 million times after Prince Harry recounted an argument over facial hair in his memoir.
Time Out Global
Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home
If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
suggest.com
Why Kate Middleton Made The Rare Choice To Remove Her Engagement Ring During Official Duty
Kate Middleton recently returned to her public duties after a short break to celebrate her 41st birthday. While the visit to a new hospital was business as usual for the royal, eagle-eyed fans noticed something was missing: her engagement ring!. Where Was Middleton’s Engagement Ring On Recent Hospital Visit?
Prince William's 'Gesture' To Meghan Markle After Queen's Death Goes Viral
A clip of William's interaction with Meghan in the days after Queen Elizabeth's death has been commented on by fans after going viral on TikTok.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Become ‘Most Unpopular Couple in Modern British Monarchy History,’ Commentator Says Following New Poll Numbers
New polls have shown just how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has plummeted. While another popular royal mentioned in Harry’s memoir is losing some favorable points.
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Not Welcome” At Prince Williams’ BAFTA Tea Party
BAFTA is skipping right over the “your invite must have gotten lost in the mail” trick and going right for the jugular. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in fact “not welcome” at the independent British arts charity’s 2023 Tea Party on Saturday, Jan. 14.
New poll shows Prince Harry's popularity in the UK continues to plummet in the wake of 'Spare'
The latest Ipsos Mori poll reveals the latest in what has been a precipitous fall from grace for the Duke of Sussex since March 2018, when his approval rating among the British public sat just shy of 70%.
What Happened to Princess Diana Jewels as Kim Kardashian Linked to Necklace
With Kim Kardashian purchasing one of Diana's dazzling pendants, Newsweek looks at where key pieces in the princess' collection have ended up.
Kate Middleton Had the Perfect Response to a Man Who Was 'Nervous' to Take a Selfie with Her
The Princess of Wales took her campaign for children on the road in Leeds, where she surprised shoppers runnings errands at Kirkgate Market Kate Middleton is taking her campaign to highlight the importance of the early years of a child's life to new levels. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales, 41, traveled to the northern English city of Leeds to talk to locals about her new initiative. Kate's new campaign, Shaping Us, kicked off on Monday to raise awareness and get a conversation going on the importance of the first years of life....
Carole Middleton left out in the cold in awkward wedding blunder says author
Carole Middleton's royal wedding drama revealed in book that details the awkward incident, how it played out, and what she did to remedy it
Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana
The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.During her visit at the time of the US Aids...
CNN
