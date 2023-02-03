Joe Giudice Shares Throwback Pics for Milania’s Birthday, Including One with His Brother-in-Law: “The Best”

Joe Giudice has entered the chat. The former reality star and ex-husband of Teresa Giudice, 50, seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 50, after she shared a carousel of photos of her and her new sister-in-law on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the sister i’ve always dreamed of,” she captioned the sweet slideshow. “Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered. Veronica when you enter a room it is as if a goddess walked in. You are beautiful and such a special powerful woman. I love you beyond words, thank you for being so amazing to me.”

13 DAYS AGO