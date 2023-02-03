Joe Giudice Shares Throwback Pics for Milania’s Birthday, Including One with His Brother-in-Law: “The Best”

Read full article on original website
bravotv.com
Why Melissa and Joe Gorga Took Away Antonia’s Porsche
The Gorgas are laying down the law. Melissa Gorga revealed as much during Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, January 26, telling the Radio Andy host that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, recently grounded their daughter, Antonia, from driving her Porsche — a parenting first for them. Explaining what...
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
msn.com
'Real Housewives' star remarries her ex-husband, plus more celeb weddings of 2023
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celeb couples who tied the knot in 2023 -- or whose weddings came to light this year -- starting with this pair... On Jan. 23, People magazine broke the news that, according to multiple sources, Robyn Dixon and ex-husband Juan Dixon quietly tied the knot for the second time. It's unclear when or where the duo, who share two children, said "I do." The former high school sweethearts initially married in 2005 and divorced in 2012, but they continued living together amid the breakup, and eventually, things between them turned romantic again. They got re-engaged in late 2019.
Joe Giudice Calls Out Teresa After She Seemingly Shades Melissa Gorga With ‘Sister’ Post
Joe Giudice has entered the chat. The former reality star and ex-husband of Teresa Giudice, 50, seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 50, after she shared a carousel of photos of her and her new sister-in-law on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the sister i’ve always dreamed of,” she captioned the sweet slideshow. “Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered. Veronica when you enter a room it is as if a goddess walked in. You are beautiful and such a special powerful woman. I love you beyond words, thank you for being so amazing to me.”
‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga’s Pledge: She and Teresa Giudice’s Brother Joe ‘Don’t Hold Back’ From Family Drama During Season 13
'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga pledges she and Teresa Guidice's brother Joe 'don't hold back' from family drama during season 13.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death
An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Is Leaving New Jersey: Details
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is planning a major move to the West Coast in just a few short years. Teresa Giudice is just a few years away from saying goodbye to New Jersey. While chatting with her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister on their January...
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Spotted Having a Not-So-Friendly Date on Her Birthday
‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have claimed to be friendly exes, but a recent dinner and the season 10 trailer seem to tell a different story.
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas
The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s New Interview Has Fans Scratching Their Heads and Asking ‘What’s Wrong?”
Former 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a new interview on his social media page which has fans scratching their heads, asking 'what's wrong?'
Julie Chrisley's First Meal Behind Bars Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison. According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17. Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute. TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEEarlier...
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
bravotv.com
Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Her and Tom Sandoval Having an “Open Relationship”
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer sees Scheana Shay make the suggestion about the couple. Ariana Madix isn't waiting for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to tell her and Tom Sandoval's story. Instead, she's setting the record straight ahead of the February 8 premiere. The Fancy AF Cocktails author took...
Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner
Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
Brittany Mahomes showed off how much her little girl, who turns 2 next month, idolizes her dad, Patrick Mahomes Sterling Skye has her sights set on keeping up with her dad. On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of her 23-month-old carefully watching and imitating dad Patrick Mahomes in the gym. The toddler, dressed in a rose pink sweatsuit, grabbed onto tiny hot pink weights and held one in each hand as she followed his lead. "If it's one thing she loves to do, it's watch her daddy," the new mom...
Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing 'really well' in prison, where they are running card games and sharing the word of God, daughter says
Savannah Chrisley said in a podcast episode that her parents are making friends and keeping busy as they serve their respective prison sentences.
