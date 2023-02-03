Read full article on original website
BMW’s Mexican Plant To Produce Neue Klasse Vehicles From 2027
BMW will build electric vehicles around its forthcoming Neue Klasse platform in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, in addition to sites in Hungary and Germany. The German car manufacturer will invest €800 million ($861 million) in Mexico to make it happen. Of this investment, €500 million ($538 million) will be directed to the construction of a new assembly center for high-voltage batteries on the current plant grounds in San Luis Potosí.
Porsche’s Next All-Electric SUV To Slot Above The Cayenne Will Debut In 2027
Porsche’s upcoming all-electric SUV to slot above the Cayenne in its range is taking shape and should hit the market in 2027. We’ve known about the company’s plans for a flagship electric SUV since last September but more information about the vehicle has emerged. Currently codenamed K1, Porsche chief executive Oliver Blume says the vehicle will be “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV,” and will probably be based on the automaker’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture.
Back Up Cam Glitch Leads Honda To Recall 115,000 Fits And HR-Vs
A design flaw in the infotainment system of certain Honda Fits and HR-Vs could cause the backup camera in those vehicles to fail to boot up. Now, the automaker will have to recall 114,686 of the vehicles in the U.S. to fix them. The issue affects model year 2018-2020 Honda...
2024 BMW i5 Touring Gives Us A Peek At Its Rear-Axle Steering
The BMW 5-Series will be reborn this year, and the arrival of an electric i5 means it will be the biggest change to the mid-size sedan in its 51-year history. Of course, as these photos remind us, it’s not just the sedan that’s being reincarnated. Despite the popularity of SUVs, BMW is committed to producing another generation of 5-Series wagons, and the i5 will also be offered in the more practical body style.
2024 VW Touareg Facelift Isn’t Fooling Anyone During Arctic Circle Testing
The VW Touareg has established itself as one of the brand’s best and most identifiable models and sometime this year, the veil will be lifted on the updated model. The German car manufacturer has been snapped testing the facelifted Touareg on a couple of occasions over the past year, including in June 2022 and a couple of weeks ago in January. This particular prototype was snapped by our spy photographers during winter testing near the Arctic Circle, allowing VW engineers to see how it deals with the harshest of conditions.
2024 Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Set To Combine Performance With Efficiency
The Lamborghini Urus lineup recently expanded to include S and Performante variants, but there’s another model on the horizon and it will be a radical departure from its siblings. We’re talking about the plug-in hybrid Urus, which was recently spied undergoing cold weather testing near the Arctic Circle. Slated...
2024 BMW X5 And X6 Get More Power, More PHEV Range And Curved iDrive Display
BMW has given its X5 and X6 SUVs a mid-life makeover that’s far more than skin deep. While the exteriors of each receive only subtle styling tweaks the changes beneath the surfaces make the the sporty off-roaders more powerful and easier to drive. Those styling updates don’t include the...
A 1992 VW Golf GTI With 53K Miles Sold For A Staggering $87,000 On Bring A Trailer
As we know, the values of used vehicles are rising wildly, and classics are getting even more ridiculous. But even so, it may come as a surprise to learn that this 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI has just sold for $87,000 on Bring a Trailer. Even among the enthusiasts at noted...
2024 Mazda CX-90 With Straight-Six Starts At $39,595, PHEV From $47,445
Mazda introduced the 2024 CX-90 last week and now they’re following up with pricing as well as fuel economy estimates. Kicking things off is the entry-level CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select, which begins at $39,595. The crossover features a handsome exterior with a honeycomb mesh grille, black accents, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The model also comes equipped with rain-sensing wipers and a power liftgate.
2023 World Car Of The Year Finalists Revealed: Meet The Contenders
The contenders for the 2023 World Car Awards are coming into focus as the organization has revealed this year’s finalists. In the title category of 2023 World Car of the Year, there’s a diverse group that includes everything from coupes to crossovers to EVs. Among them are the Alfa Romeo Tonale, BMW 2-Series Coupe, BMW X1 / iX1, and Honda HR-V / ZR-V. They’ll have to battle the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Kia Niro, Mazda CX-60, Mercedes C-Class, Nissan Ariya, and Nissan Z.
New Car Sales In Russia Fell By 63% Last Month
Car sales in Russia show no immediate signs of recovery 12 months after the country invaded Ukraine. The Association of European Businesses (AEB) has revealed that a total of 32,499 vehicles were sold in Russia throughout January. That is a 63.1 per cent decline from the 91,662 vehicles that were sold across the country in January last year, just prior to the invasion. This follows a trend from last year when car sales for the entire year collapsed by 58.8 per cent.
The Ultimate Renault Clio Williams Stunningly Restored For Auction
Renault might not be offering any hot Clio models anymore, but its name has gone down in history as one of the greatest hot hatches ever, named after the Williams F1 team. A thoroughly restored example of the original Renault Clio Williams will soon go under the hammer by Silverstone Auctions, with the detailed photo gallery sparkling a feeling of nostalgia for the 1990s.
Ford Working With Red Bull On A Mystery ‘Strategically Important’ EV
Hot on the heels of Ford announcing a return to the Formula One grid through a partnership with Red Bull Racing, the company has revealed that it is already working with the racing outfit on a new electric vehicle. At a media event to celebrate the partnership, as well as...
Tesla Tweaks Model 3 And Y Prices Again After IRS Grants EV SUVs $80,000 Tax Credit Cap
Keeping track of Tesla’s stock price is no small undertaking, but staying abreast of the firm’s ever changing car prices is almost as tough. Yes, Tesla has been fiddling with its price list again, reducing the cost of some cars and making others more expensive. Much of the...
BYD More Likely To Build Own Factory Than Take Over Ford’s German Facility
BYD, one of China’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers, was reportedly in talks to take over Ford’s assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany, but Stella Li, the Chinese automaker’s executive vice president, now says that the company is more likely to build its own factory in Europe. “We aren’t...
All The New Models Renault, Nissan, And Mitsubishi Will Launch Through 2026
The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is becoming stronger and more focused after the three companies announced a restructuring program and a new plan for the future involving several high-value joint projects in Latin America, India, and Europe. Starting with the structural changes, Renault will drastically reduce its stake in Nissan from 43%...
2023 Land Rovers, Range Rovers And Jaguars At Risk Of Engine Oil Leaks
Several thousand Land Rover and Jaguar models have been recalled in the United States due to a potential oil leak. A recall notice published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that a small number of Jaguar Land Rover models fitted with the British carmaker’s AJ20-P6 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine may have a cam carrier oil gallery that hasn’t been fully drilled.
New Lamborghini Invencible And Autentica One-Offs Are Its Last Non-Hybrid V12s
As we are all waiting for the debut of Lamborghini’s next flagship, the Sant’Agata company surprised us by unveiling two one-offs as its last supercars using a non-electrified V12. The Invencible coupe and Autentica roadster are based on the Aventador, but feature bespoke bodyworks made entirely of carbon fiber and custom interiors.
Britishvolt To Be Purchased By Australian Firm
An Australian company is expected to buy what remains of Britishvolt’s business and assets. It is understood that Recharge Industries has entered an agreement to buy Britishvolt after the UK’s most-promising battery start-up was placed into administration after running out of money. Speaking with the BBC, the accountancy firm and administrator to Britishvolt, EY, said “completion of the acquisition is expected to occur within the next seven days.”
2024 Porsche Cayenne Teased, Hints At Significant Updates
While we are patiently waiting for the debut of the facelifted Porsche Cayenne later this year, the automaker teased us with photos and videos of the SUV during cruel development testing in extreme weather conditions. According to Porsche, this will be one of the biggest product updates in their history, including changes to the exterior and interior design, better tech equipment, a significantly revised chassis setup, and upgraded powertrains.
