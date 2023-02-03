ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Pitt tops Louisville, reaches rarified air in ACC play

Nike Sibande scored 15 points off the bench and Greg Elliott added 14 to fuel host Pittsburgh to a convincing 91-57 victory over Louisville on Tuesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. Sibande and Elliott each made four 3-pointers for the Panthers (17-7, 10-3 ACC), who have won four in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Albany Herald

Dougherty splits with Thomasville, to host Carver Friday

THOMASVILLE - The No. 8-tanked Dougherty Trojans (13-10, 9-0) escaped Thomasville (11-13, 4-5) with a 45-41 win Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in Region 1-AAA with one game remaining on the regular season schedule. The Trojans led at the end of each quarter and stayed in control throughout the game,...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County baseball tops Colquitt County, 4-3

LEESBURG - The Lee County Trojans opened their baseball season Tuesday evening with a 4-3 win over the visiting Colquitt County Packers, despite getting three hits in the game. One of the big plays of the game came in the top of the seventh inning when outfielder Brayden Proctor threw...
LEE COUNTY, GA

