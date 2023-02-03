Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurSan Jose, CA
Related
Gilroy Dispatch
PHOTO: Morgan Hill winery spreads the love for Valentine’s Day
These giant metal letters welcoming people to Morgan Hill were recently installed at the corner of Watsonville and Uvas roads. The letters invite passersby to the nearby Sycamore Creek Vineyards, 12755 Uvas Road, which is home to the MOHI wine tasting room, where visitors can sample Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and other wines. MOHI Wine is also celebrating Valentine’s Day with “Sweethearts Night” on Feb. 11 from 6-10pm, featuring a three-course dinner and live music. For information and tickets, visit liveloveleal.com/vineyards/mohi-wine.
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department. Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say. Child Protective Services has been […]
Mother and son struck by SUV while walking to Castro Valley school
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A mother and her son were struck by a car on the way to a Castro Valley school on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 7:50 a.m. as a 40-year-old woman was walking with her 7-year-old son down the sidewalk on Proctor Road when they were struck […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
2nd person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 2 weeks
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man died at Santa Rita Jail last week – the second person to die there in less than two weeks. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Charles Johnson, 45, who they said died on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency at the jail the day before about 11:20 a.m. during the distribution of pills.
KTLA.com
What we know about the Pasadena doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff
A man accused of trying to kill his family by driving a Tesla over a cliff with them inside has been charged with attempted murder by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. Here’s what we know about him so far. Dharmesh Patel, 41, is a medical doctor...
Mountain lion attack 'very, very vicious;' Mother's bravery saves 5-year-old
REDWOOD CITY -- A 5-year-old boy, who raced ahead of his mother and grandfather on a rural trail, was back at home Wednesday morning recovering from wounds suffered in a "vicious" mountain lion attack in San Mateo County.Capt. Patrick Foy from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) didn't mince words when it came to the violence of the attack in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Rd. near the family's farm in Half Moon Bay at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday."The attack was very, very vicious in nature," he told the San Francisco Chronicle.The mountain lion took the boy to...
VIDEO: Road rage leads to machete attack on DoorDash driver in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A delivery driver says he deals with aggressive drivers every day on the job but never dealt with a situation like this one. He says he is thankful that he caught it on camera to help police. He also suggests all drivers be vigilant. Terrifying road rage in San Jose. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Statue of Indian ruler stolen from San Jose park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the case of a stolen statue that was taken from a San Jose park. According to San Jose Parks and Recreation, the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue was missing from the Guadalupe River Park as of Friday. Park officials have not said when the statue was taken.
KSBW.com
4 Salinas teens arrested for murder, attempted murder: SPD
SALINAS, Calif. — Four teens were arrested on Wednesday for the murder and attempted murder of two men who were shot in Nov. 2022. On Nov. 14, 2022, police were called to the area of Seville Street and Duran Street for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed. The driver, Andrew Parker, 19, died from his injuries. A passenger in the car, a minor who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and survived the shooting.
KTVU FOX 2
28-year-old mother celebrating good grades killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A young mother who was out celebrating her good grades but ended up getting out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway and then was fatally struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock, is...
pajaronian.com
Boulder Creek shooting victim ID’d
BOULDER CREEK—The 18-year-old who was killed Saturday at a party at a Boulder Creek residence—Rowan Parham—was described as a man who loved his friends and family, a sentiment that was returned by the people who knew him. “Anyone that knew Rowan, knew that he was an extraordinarily...
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
Police make arrest in San Jose homicide
San Jose recorded its third homicide of the year when a gunshot victim died at a local hospital on Saturday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
'I'm sick and tired of this,' Newsom says after California sees another mass shooting in days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed frustration and anger on Tuesday after responding to another mass shooting in the state, this time in Half Moon Bay. "I’m damn sick and tired of this stuff. I’m sick and tired of this," said Newsom in front of a...
KCRA.com
Tracy police release video where officer shot 17-year-old teen
TRACY, Calif. — Days after a 17-year-old was hospitalized after he was shot by officers, the Tracy Police Department in San Joaquin County released body-worn camera footage of the shooting and the moments leading up to it. Police said the teen was armed with a knife and chasing after...
Suspect who led Fremont police on wild chase arrested with replica handgun
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 31-year-old suspect who led police on a wild chase was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges, according to an alert from the Fremont Police Department. The incident began when officers responded on Jan. 25 at 6:45 p.m. on a report of a family disturbance between a 28-year-old woman and her […]
Silicon Valley
New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs
FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
Comments / 0