Gilroy, CA

Gilroy Dispatch

PHOTO: Morgan Hill winery spreads the love for Valentine’s Day

These giant metal letters welcoming people to Morgan Hill were recently installed at the corner of Watsonville and Uvas roads. The letters invite passersby to the nearby Sycamore Creek Vineyards, 12755 Uvas Road, which is home to the MOHI wine tasting room, where visitors can sample Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and other wines. MOHI Wine is also celebrating Valentine’s Day with “Sweethearts Night” on Feb. 11 from 6-10pm, featuring a three-course dinner and live music. For information and tickets, visit liveloveleal.com/vineyards/mohi-wine.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
PLEASANTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department. Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say. Child Protective Services has been […]
ATWATER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2

2nd person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 2 weeks

DUBLIN, Calif. - A man died at Santa Rita Jail last week – the second person to die there in less than two weeks. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Charles Johnson, 45, who they said died on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency at the jail the day before about 11:20 a.m. during the distribution of pills.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain lion attack 'very, very vicious;' Mother's bravery saves 5-year-old

REDWOOD CITY --  A 5-year-old boy, who raced ahead of his mother and grandfather on a rural trail, was back at home Wednesday morning recovering from wounds suffered in a "vicious" mountain lion attack in San Mateo County.Capt. Patrick Foy from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) didn't mince words when it came to the violence of the attack in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Rd. near the family's farm in Half Moon Bay at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday."The attack was very, very vicious in nature," he told the San Francisco Chronicle.The mountain lion took the boy to...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Statue of Indian ruler stolen from San Jose park

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the case of a stolen statue that was taken from a San Jose park. According to San Jose Parks and Recreation, the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue was missing from the Guadalupe River Park as of Friday. Park officials have not said when the statue was taken.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

4 Salinas teens arrested for murder, attempted murder: SPD

SALINAS, Calif. — Four teens were arrested on Wednesday for the murder and attempted murder of two men who were shot in Nov. 2022. On Nov. 14, 2022, police were called to the area of Seville Street and Duran Street for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed. The driver, Andrew Parker, 19, died from his injuries. A passenger in the car, a minor who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and survived the shooting.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Boulder Creek shooting victim ID’d

BOULDER CREEK—The 18-year-old who was killed Saturday at a party at a Boulder Creek residence—Rowan Parham—was described as a man who loved his friends and family, a sentiment that was returned by the people who knew him. “Anyone that knew Rowan, knew that he was an extraordinarily...
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KCRA.com

Tracy police release video where officer shot 17-year-old teen

TRACY, Calif. — Days after a 17-year-old was hospitalized after he was shot by officers, the Tracy Police Department in San Joaquin County released body-worn camera footage of the shooting and the moments leading up to it. Police said the teen was armed with a knife and chasing after...
TRACY, CA
Silicon Valley

New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs

FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

