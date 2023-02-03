STATEHOUSE — A bill that would require schools to have AEDs at the ready during athletic practices and events is advancing in the State Senate. The bill, championed by State Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger), is promoted as a bill that she said will save millions of lives of student-athletes around the state. The premise is based on previous legislation that failed to move ahead in last year’s General Assembly.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO