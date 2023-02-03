ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WIBC.com

Hoosier Leaders Respond to the State of the Union Address

STATEWIDE — President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union Address Tuesday evening, tackling topics such as immigration reform, Social Security, and more. Since then, Hoosier leaders have been responding to his speech. Many Republican leaders believe that President Biden is not leading the country in the...
H&N: 2023 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

It’s time once again for the President of the United States to stand before the American people and deliver his State of the Union address. (Downloadable Bingo card at the end of the article.) The blessed event will occur Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT SHARP! No...
Lawmakers Discuss Bill To Require AEDs At School Athletic Practices, Events

STATEHOUSE — A bill that would require schools to have AEDs at the ready during athletic practices and events is advancing in the State Senate. The bill, championed by State Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger), is promoted as a bill that she said will save millions of lives of student-athletes around the state. The premise is based on previous legislation that failed to move ahead in last year’s General Assembly.
