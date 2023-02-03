Read full article on original website
If Senate Bill 77 passes in the house, throwing ninja stars could be legal in Indiana.
A shuriken is a Japanese concealed weapon that was used as a hidden dagger to distract or misdirect. They are also known as throwing stars, or ninja stars. And soon you might be able to throw them in Indiana. The Indiana Senate passed a bill on January 31 that would...
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
Rowdy Republicans yell and taunt Biden during his State of the Union after McCarthy warned them to behave
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed he can't control his caucus as millions of Americans watched on live TV. He even tried shushing them.
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
Hoosier Leaders Respond to the State of the Union Address
STATEWIDE — President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union Address Tuesday evening, tackling topics such as immigration reform, Social Security, and more. Since then, Hoosier leaders have been responding to his speech. Many Republican leaders believe that President Biden is not leading the country in the...
H&N: 2023 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)
It’s time once again for the President of the United States to stand before the American people and deliver his State of the Union address. (Downloadable Bingo card at the end of the article.) The blessed event will occur Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT SHARP! No...
Lawmakers Discuss Bill To Require AEDs At School Athletic Practices, Events
STATEHOUSE — A bill that would require schools to have AEDs at the ready during athletic practices and events is advancing in the State Senate. The bill, championed by State Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger), is promoted as a bill that she said will save millions of lives of student-athletes around the state. The premise is based on previous legislation that failed to move ahead in last year’s General Assembly.
