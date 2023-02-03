Read full article on original website
Attorney argues to dismiss federal charges against NY man accused of having gun near school in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney for a 26-year-old New York man accused of having a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school is arguing that the charges should be dropped. Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 1, 2023, charging him with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
Jury finds Beaumont man guilty of murder in 2020 shooting death of man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County jury found a 36-year-old Beaumont man guilty after a 2020 shooting claimed the life of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont. Closing arguments in...
Buna man gets 22 years in federal prison for meth trafficking
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man will spend the next 22 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. When Larry Wayne Free, 40, of Buna, was stopped by police along U.S. Highway 90 in January 2021 they found nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in the car according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids
Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
New Port Arthur Police Department platform will let residents report non-emergency crimes, incidents online
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur will soon introduce a new strategy to fight crime within the city. The Port Arthur Police Department will launch a new platform that allows residents to report non-emergency crimes and incidents online. Through the new online non-emergency reporting service system, residents...
Jefferson County Pct. 1 constable makes history as being first Black person, woman to hold position
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas woman is breaking barriers by being the first African-American and first woman to become a constable in Jefferson County Precinct 1. Jevonne Pollard strives to use her role in law enforcement to not only help her community, but to inspire others. "When it's...
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Texas man with over 100 warrants arrested for walking on road, impeding traffic
HARRIS COUNTY – A Texas man was found with over 100 warrants after he was arrested for walking on the roadway and impeding traffic, according to authorities. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of the man in the 500 block of FM 1960 in Houston, according to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.
Beaumont man facing multiple felony charges after investigators find drugs, stolen guns at residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple felony charges after law enforcement found stolen guns and drugs at an area residence. It happened Friday, February 3, 2021. Beaumont Police Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot Street. Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU,...
Sheriff's Office: Beach City woman charged with murder in husband's death following 'suspicious illness'
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Beach City woman is charged with murder in connection with her husband's death after he was taken to a hospital with what staff called a "suspicious illness." The Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital called Chambers County Sheriff’s Office dispatch about the suspicious illness of a...
Store clerk shot after telling attempted robbers he couldn't open cash drawer, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects got inside after hours by propping a door open. When the clerk couldn't meet their demands, they shot him once in the leg, officers said.
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
Houston man sentenced to nearly 40 years for killing wife, staging crime scene
HOUSTON - A man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for killing his wife and trying to stage the crime scene, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said. Mark Anderson, 36, was sentenced to 38 years after he was convicted of killing his wife, Tiereney, 34, back in 2019.
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
DA: Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for Alief robbery and murder
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to murder for robbing and shooting a man in Alief in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Elie Ngouelet, 23, of Houston, agreed to plead guilty to murder after a...
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
