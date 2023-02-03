ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

12newsnow.com

Buna man gets 22 years in federal prison for meth trafficking

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man will spend the next 22 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. When Larry Wayne Free, 40, of Buna, was stopped by police along U.S. Highway 90 in January 2021 they found nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in the car according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
BUNA, TX
KFDM-TV

Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids

Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
12NewsNow

Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
KLTV

Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man dead after Bullard home invasion

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
BULLARD, TX
East Texas News

Suspect sought in Tyler County

A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts

Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
JASPER, TX

