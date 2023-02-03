ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivanka Pays Tribute to Her Late Mother Ivana Trump in Vintage Bob Mackie Dress at ’20s-themed Party

By Kristopher Fraser
 5 days ago
When Ivana Trump passed away last year, her fortune was said to be divided among her kids, a former nanny and a mysterious friend. In addition to a portion of her mother’s monetary and real estate assets, her daughter Ivanka Trump also appears to have taken ownership of a Bob Mackie dress.

The socialite and entrepreneur attended a roaring ‘20s-themed party for Myles Shear, the cofounder of Palm Tree Crew in a white, fringe, beaded high-neck dress with a cutout midsection that hits at the thigh. Ivanka coordinated the look with open-toed silver-heeled sandals and simple stud earrings.

Ivanka’s dress was famously worn by her mother at a Studio 54 party they attended together. Vintage photos of the mother-daughter duo show Ivanka in a tiger stripe orange, purple, pink and brown dress alongside her mother in the white Bob Mackie minidress.

Ivanka Trump and Ivana Trump during the 25th anniversary party for Studio 54 at Studio 54 in New York City.

Ivanka is no stranger to looking for retro inspiration for her current fashion choices. In November, for her sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding, Ivanka wore a Grace Kelly-inspired blue dress virtually identical to the one Kelly wore in the 1955 film “To Catch a Thief.” The day of the wedding, Nov. 12, would’ve also been the former Princess of Monaco’s 93rd birthday.

Ivanka has largely remained under the radar since her father, former President Donald Trump , lost the 2020 election to President Biden. Before joining Trump’s presidential administration, Ivanka ran her eponymous fashion label. However, in July 2018, Ivanka shut down her business, which had produced shoes, jewelry and clothing.

WWD

WWD

