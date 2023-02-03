On Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m., Liberty Hall is proud to bring Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster back to the stage. Those who have followed Ruthie Foster’s eclectic musical history know that she can burn down any stage with her combustible blend of soul, blues, rock, folk, and gospel. Her astonishing voice has taken her from humble church choir beginnings in rural Texas to a tour of duty with the U.S. Navy Band to now, ending up in Austin, TX.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO