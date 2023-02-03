SEATTLE — A man is behind bars accused of raping and robbing a woman inside her South Lake Union apartment in Seattle. The 30-year-old man entered the woman's apartment shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday and raped her at knifepoint, stole her purse, and took off, according to Seattle Police Department (SPD) officials. Police believe the man snuck into the building as another person was leaving and then made his way to the woman's floor via a stairwell.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO