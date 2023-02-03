ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Violent crime in Seattle reached 15-year high in 2022

SEATTLE — The violent crime rate in Seattle reached a 15-year high in 2022, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Newly released data shows shootings and “shots fired events” also were at an all-time high in 2022. According to SPD data released Monday, there were 739...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Man accused of raping woman returned to her Seattle apartment hours later

SEATTLE — A man is behind bars accused of raping and robbing a woman inside her South Lake Union apartment in Seattle. The 30-year-old man entered the woman's apartment shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday and raped her at knifepoint, stole her purse, and took off, according to Seattle Police Department (SPD) officials. Police believe the man snuck into the building as another person was leaving and then made his way to the woman's floor via a stairwell.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy