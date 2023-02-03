ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Satire: Groundhog Predicts a ‘Hell on Earth’ Winter by Dying.

Groundhogs predict how many weeks are left in winter. The tradition was brought to North America from Germany. On an old religious holiday called "Candlemas Day," the Germans paid attention to the badger. Candlemas Day was the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. If the badger saw its shadow, it meant a "second winter" was coming.
iheart.com

“Time Traveler” Claims Area 51 Will Create A Centaur This Year

Another day, another “time traveler” with predictions about the near future. This one claims they’re from the year 2858, and has put out a list of things they say are going to happen in 2023, including a half-human half-horse centaur being created at Area 51. They don’t...
TravelPulse

2023 Travel Guide to the Caribbean

The Caribbean continues to be a coveted region among travelers from all over the globe as it boasts an ideal year-round climate which perfectly complements its world-class beaches and crystal clear waters as well as its award-winning hotels and resorts, friendly locals and rich history and culture. For many, a true getaway entails escaping to an island surrounded by nothing but the sea and the Caribbean provides plentiful opportunities to do just that while making lasting memories. What's more, Americans can explore this part of the world via a slew of convenient direct flights and without jumping multiple time zones or breaking the bank on accommodations and excursions.
Siddhartha Sapkota

The Unsolved Mystery: The Namib Desert's Mysterious Fairy Circles

The Namib Desert, located along the southwestern coast of Africa, is a land of breathtaking beauty and mystery. Spanning over 2,000 kilometers, the desert is home to a wide array of exotic wildlife, stunning landscapes, and some of the world's most unusual geological formations. But there is one phenomenon that has captured the imagination of scientists and tourists alike: the Namib Desert's fairy circles.
travelawaits.com

7 Reasons This Punta De Mita Resort Is Perfect For A Relaxing Winter Getaway

If you’re looking for a relaxing, unique winter getaway, you might want to head to Punta de Mita, Mexico. This up-and-coming destination is about 60 miles northwest of Puerto Vallarta. The newly constructed Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort is the perfect all-inclusive resort for all types of travelers. It’s great for families and groups, active vacationers, and wellness retreats.
WOMI Owensboro

Rent Your Own Private Island in the United States For $100 A Night & It’s Adorable

It's National Plan A Vacation Day and we've found the ultimate spot to vacation and it won't even break the bank. How about renting your own private island?. Yes, you can actually rent your own private island for around $100 a night at certain times of the year. This place is located in Swansboro, North Carolina and it's beautiful. It's a Tiny House Cabin located on a 4-acre private island.
SWANSBORO, NC
travelawaits.com

My 6 Favorite Arizona State Park Cabins Perfect For A Winter Retreat

As the sun dipped toward the horizon, a ribbon of gold streaked across the surface of the lake and the Colorado River water lapped gently onto the shore. Bundled up on the deck of my cozy lakeside cabin, I couldn’t help but think that I had the best seat around for watching the Arizona sunset.
ARIZONA STATE
finance-monthly.com

Road-Tripping To Iceland On A Budget

In this article, we’ll provide helpful tips and tricks to help you plan a budget-friendly road trip to Iceland. From researching cost-effective routes to finding the best deals on accommodation, this post has all the information you need to plan a memorable and affordable road trip to Iceland. Save...
cruisefever.net

37% of Brits Prefer Solo Travel Cruise Line’s Study Finds

More British are booking trips for one, a recent study by Norwegian Cruise Line has discovered. The solo-travel trend is on the rise in the UK as 3 out of 10 have already booked a “holiday” by themselves for 2023. A recent study commissioned by Norwegian Cruise Line...
vinlove.net

Unique travel experiences in Vietnam make many foreign tourists fall in love

Visiting Vietnam, many foreign tourists have enjoyed the unique travel experiences of each region. The journey to discover Vietnam always brings many interesting things for foreign tourists. In addition to the enchanting natural scenery, each region of our country also has countless “specialty” experiences, clearly showing the culture that makes tourists love Vietnam more and want to come back again and again.
Houston Chronicle

I never overpack for vacation thanks to this suitcase's star feature

Two years ago, I went on a Beis shopping spree. I ordered the Large Check-In Roller, The Weekender bag and the backpack. Yes, my bank account suffered, but my adventures elevated. Since getting my hands on the popular brand’s most coveted pieces, I’ve traveled more in a couple of years than I had up to this point of my life. I have brought at least one of these bags with me on every trip, and the large roller has proved itself most useful for any getaway that’s more than just a few days.
TravelPulse

Cruising Solo

Solo travel continues to grow in popularity and that is including cruising, too. Virgin Voyages knows that sailing alone can be daunting but there are some ways to make it more appealing. One way to make it a positive experience is to focus on yourself. Make your solo cruise a...
The Blonde Abroad

Travel Bucket List for 2023

Every year, I like to put together a “travel bucket list” with inspiration for the coming year…a mood board for adventures, if you will. In taking a look at Expedia’s travel trends for 2023, it was really fun to see that so many of our thoughts about travel line up.

