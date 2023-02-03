Read full article on original website
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
She Turned Out to be a Model Heart PatientH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 9th annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ festival heads to downtown Tampa next weekend
$45 general admission tickets are on sale now.
thatssotampa.com
Adnoraf, a new elite Tampa supper club, opening in Hyde Park Village
Two years after launching the wildly popular DIY Dessert boutique The Cake Drip in Hyde Park Village, Faronda Davis is back with something new for foodies and influencers in the city of Tampa. The Adnoraf, which was co-created with her spouse Steven Davis, is a member-based supper club and social house, according to a release.
thatssotampa.com
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts takes over Julian B Lane Riverfront Park and could bring 30,000+ visitors to Tampa
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is one of the must prestigious cultural events in the country. The event returns to Julian B Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa March 4-5. For half a century, artists and art lovers from all parts of the country migrated annually to the Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, where the country’s most accomplished artists and rising stars vie for the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show Award and an additional $77,000 in prize money.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
St. Pete's first-ever 'Sunshine City Smokeout' BBQ competition happens this weekend
Head to Spa Beach by the pier.
thatssotampa.com
Bosphorous Turkish restaurant opening at The Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel
The Shops at Wiregrass is a hotspot for dining and retail in the Tampa Bay region. Its always anticipated Fresh Market is also a must attend event for those on the hunt for good produce. 2023 will be another banner year for new arrivals, one key debut is the expansion of Bosphorous, a restaurant renowned for its Turkish cuisine. They currently operate two restaurants in Orlando, one in Winter Garden, and another in Winter Park.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing
LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first Renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
thatssotampa.com
The Florida Aquarium in Tampa nominated for Best Aquarium in America
The Florida Aquarium is our happy place — and the center for education, enrichment, and environmental protection is nominated for Best Aquarium in America by USA Today 10Best experts. Those interested in voting can do so online. “One of the top aquariums in the South, the Florida Aquarium displays...
Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern
I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Fish Market makes the “best crabs on the planet,” according to Strictly Dumpling
Strictly Dumpling, a traveling food reviewer with more than 2.5 million followers, recently visited Tampa and sang the praises of the local gem West Fortune Street Fish Market. “West Fortune Street Fish Market in Tampa serves up BUTTER GARLIC blue crabs and it just may be the BEST crabs on this planet,” wrote the reviewer following his visit. The video, which you can watch here, has more than 474,000 views.
fox13news.com
Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’
DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
995qyk.com
Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine
Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
New Chick-fil-A to open in Polk County this week
A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Bartow this week.
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
usf.edu
What's new for the Florida State Fair in 2023? Your guide to the rides, events ... and food
The Florida State Fair is coming to Tampa from Feb. 9-20. It will likely bring much of the state with it. If you plan to join the crowds, whether in pursuit of roller coaster rides, live entertainment, or deep-fried everything, below is all the information you need to navigate the fairgrounds.
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — The Great American Backyard Campout will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Carrollwood Village Park, 4680 W. Village Drive. Check-in is 4 p.m. Saturday and check-out is 8 a.m. Sunday. Activities begin at 5 p.m. and continue through 9 p.m. Those activities will include backyard games, fishing,...
thatssotampa.com
The Best Chicken Wing Spots in Tampa, according to our readers
Tampa has some phenomenal spots for chicken wings. We put out a call to our readers to let us know their favorite spots for wings in the city. There were some clear favorites, and the voting left us salivating. Below you’ll find the top wing spots in Tampa in order of the number of votes they received. For this list, we’re including the top 7 spots submitted to us. Don’t see your favorite Tampa wing spot listed? Let us know your favorite via email. We want to experience as many great Tampa restaurants as we can.
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire overnight
A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered "extensive damage" due to a fire overnight.
