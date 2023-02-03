Read full article on original website
Kenneth "Ken" Garrett, 93, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic service following at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Clarinda Foundation or First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda,...
Cedric Nelson, 22 of Clearfield, formerly of Lenox
Location:Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa. Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ February 9, 2023. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 4 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Cedric's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa.
Sharon "Eileen Wissler, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Eileen passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the home of her daughter, Heidi Bates. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 9, 2023. Visitation Start:4:30 p.m. Cemetery:A private family graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa, died Monday, February 6, 2023. at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland...
Jean Wolfe, 76, Holt, MO, formerly Atlantic, Iowa
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic.
Deloris Claussen, 77 of Elk Horn, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Deloris Claussen Family, they will be designated to many of her favorite local organizations and charities and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA www.schmidtfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Cemetery:Layton Township Cemetery...
Neta Romer, 97, Corning
Pronunciation: Neta (Long E) Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Sylvia (Starnes) McAllister, 98 of Shenandoah, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Glenwood's Slayman surprises himself with opportunity at DMACC
(Glenwood) -- One of the runners for Glenwood’s state cross country team will continue to run at the next level with Des Moines Area Community College. Rams senior Preston Slayman recently committed to continue on with the Bears and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review Tuesday morning. “It was...
Shirley appointed to fill Sidney Council vacancy
(Sidney) -- The Sidney City Council's newest member hopes to see the small town continue to grow and thrive. That's the message from Justin Shirley, who was appointed by the council late last month to fill the vacancy left by Drew LeMaster, who resigned earlier this year. A Percival native, Shirley was born and raised in Fremont County before going to Simpson College. Shirley worked for roughly four years in the banking industry in Des Moines and Omaha before moving back to Sidney in 2011 with his wife Randi, where they have lived since. Shirley currently works as a crop insurance agent in Red Oak and has two children with his wife. Shirley says he was happy to be appointed to the council, which he says had been a growing interest for him in recent years.
Terry "Kim" Bebout, 68 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Monday, 2-13-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
William J. "Bill" Smith, 89, Maryville, Missouri
Location: Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port. Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port or Village Care Center, Maryville. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock...
Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Exira Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in...
Brunel C. Bruning, age 80, of Treynor, IA
Service: Funeral ServiceName: Burnel C. BruningPronunciation: brew-ningAge: 80From: Treynor,…
Hawkins appointed deputy Nebraska City Attorney
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are looking at adjusting some city positions. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the appointment of Seth Hawkins as deputy city attorney. Hawkins is expected to assist Drew Graham, who remains a part-time city attorney while working in Aurora. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says Hawkins has been serving as a part-time Otoe County attorney. He says Hawkins will assist the city in prosecuting code and zoning violations--matters in which an attorney needs to be present.
Clarinda Lied Center Video 2/5/23
(Clarinda) -- Today's KMA Winter Fitness Tour stops by the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center--where there's plenty of things happening by land or by sea.
Red Oak Council tabs Vanderholm as city clerk
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have decided to promote from within for one of the city's top clerical positions. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved hiring Christie Vanderholm as the new city clerk, including a $52,000 salary. Vanderholm succeeds Interim City Clerk Al Vacanti, who filled the gap after the retirement of long-time City Clerk Mary Bolton late last year. Vanderholm has worked with the city for the past eight and a half years, most recently as the accounts payable clerk, and also has received her Master's in Education. Vanderholm tells KMA News she is excited to jump into the new role and take on new challenges.
KMAland Boys Basketball (2/6): Red Oak's DeVries sets new school record
(KMAland) -- Creston edged Clarinda, West Harrison kept rolling, Lamoni nabbed a win, Bedford beat Shen, Max DeVries set a new record & more from KMAland boys basketball on Monday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Creston 61 Clarinda 57. Kyle Strider had a big night for Creston with 23 points while Ethan...
