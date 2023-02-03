Read full article on original website
Large fire halts traffic in downtown Carbondale
Fire broke out at the old Walnut Street Baptist Church in Carbondale on Monday, February 6. Crews from multiple emergency agencies remain on the scene of a large fire in downtown Carbondale. The old Walnut Street Baptist Church caught fire Monday morning. Crews from Carbondale, Murphysboro, Carterville, DeSoto, Herrin, DuQuoin,...
Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.
Historic McClutchen Theatre in Charleston, Missouri is not forgotten but needs a lot of restoration
The McCutchen Theater is a picture of history. It's located at 106 East Commercial Street in Charleston, Missouri (Mississippi County). The architectural styles of this building included Art Deco and the Moderne style, both of the Modern Movement.
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
Visitation for SIU student
The family of Southern Illinois University Carbondale student Paden Schultz will be in attendance during a visitation from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Student Center Auditorium, and they would like to meet as many people as possible. Attendees are free to come and go. Paden, a...
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence. On February 3, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residence in Murray, Ky. regarding a call about an intoxicated subject. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies discovered...
Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business
PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle
A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
Carbondale juvenile arrested in connection with stolen vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation. According to Carbondale police, the juvenile was arrested for motor vehicle theft, burglary to motor vehicle, possession of another person’s credit card and resisting a peace officer. They said he was then released to...
Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight. On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.
