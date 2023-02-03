Grizzlies podcast: Should Memphis make a trade?

On this episode of The Daily Memphian’s Memphis Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill and columnist Chris Herrington discuss the latest Grizzlies struggles and the looming trade deadline.

Should Memphis, losers of seven of the last eight, go all-in on a move to try to improve their title chances this season?

Raptors wing OG Anunoby appears to be one of the best players available for a deal. Hill and Herrington sell listeners on why Anunoby might be the player that can push the Grizzlies over the hump.

They also discuss the scrum that led to Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks being ejected in the third quarter of the Grizzlies loss to the Cavaliers, and if it is fair to call Brooks a “dirty” player.

Memphis will also have two All-Stars this season for the first time in franchise history. Hill and Herrington break down what it means for both Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.