ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies podcast: Should Memphis make a trade?

By Chris Herrington, Drew Hill), cherrington@dailymemphian.com (Chris Herrington, Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zP8cD_0kbf3H3c00

On this episode of The Daily Memphian’s Memphis Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill and columnist Chris Herrington discuss the latest Grizzlies struggles and the looming trade deadline.

Should Memphis, losers of seven of the last eight, go all-in on a move to try to improve their title chances this season?

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .

Raptors wing OG Anunoby appears to be one of the best players available for a deal. Hill and Herrington sell listeners on why Anunoby might be the player that can push the Grizzlies over the hump.

They also discuss the scrum that led to Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks being ejected in the third quarter of the Grizzlies loss to the Cavaliers, and if it is fair to call Brooks a “dirty” player.

Memphis will also have two All-Stars this season for the first time in franchise history. Hill and Herrington break down what it means for both Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

Kyrie Irving Contract: New Mavs Star Put an Extra $2M in His Pocket by Blowing up the Nets

Kyrie Irving did it again. For the third time in his career, whether via trade demand or not re-signing, Irving has turned his back on yet another NBA franchise. This time, it was demanding a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets out of the blue, just six days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Less than 48 hours after the demand, the Nets made a Kyrie Irving trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy